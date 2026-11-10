WSDOT Late-Night Road Closures Impact SR 167 and I-5 Travelers in November

Washington State Department of Transportation announces major overnight lane closures on SR 167 and I-5 starting November 9. Commuters must plan for extended delays and detours through 2027 due to critical infrastructure upgrades and bridge work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation ( WSDOT) has initiated a series of intensive late-night construction projects across the Puget Sound region, necessitating significant lane and ramp closures for motorists. The agency confirmed that these disruptions are essential for executing large-scale infrastructure improvements that require continuous work during low-traffic hours to maintain safety and efficiency. Drivers traveling on major corridors such as State Route 167 and Interstate 5 should anticipate extended delays and necessary route adjustments starting in mid-November.

Major SR 167 Full Closure in Renton

WSDOT will execute a complete shutdown of all northbound lanes on SR 167, also known as the Valley Freeway, in Renton on Monday, November 9. This full closure will span the segment between South 180th Street and Interstate 405, requiring commuters to seek alternate routes entirely during the work window. The primary objective of this shutdown is to allow crews to safely install sign bridges, a task that cannot be performed while traffic is flowing through the corridor. Additionally, the South 43rd Street and South 180th Street on-ramp leading to northbound SR 167 will remain inaccessible during this period to ensure contractor and public safety.

Also read Todd McFarlane Sells Out in The Daily LITG, 8th of November, 2026

Overnight Work on I-405 and I-90

Commuters navigating the I-405 corridor will face overnight lane restrictions near the interchange with State Route 527 in Bothell. From 10 p.m. on Monday, November 9, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, crews will install supports for a new connection beneath SR 527. This operation necessitates the closure of the SR 527 on-ramp to northbound I-405 and reduces available lane capacity in the area. The work is part of the broader I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. WSDOT will pause operations overnight on Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday, November 11 to observe Veterans Day, providing a brief respite for travelers before resuming work.

Meanwhile, Mercer Island residents and commuters using Interstate 90 will experience continued overnight construction activity over the next several months. The Washington State Department of Transportation is undertaking extensive road repairs that involve replacing expansion joints and performing other structural maintenance on the bridge. From 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. nightly, spanning from Sunday night, November 8, to Monday morning, November 16, specific ramps and lanes will be restricted. The East Mercer Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will be closed, along with eastbound I-90 ramps connecting to both northbound and southbound I-405. Signed detours will guide traffic around these nightly closures, and officials warn that delays are likely throughout the work zone.

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Extensive Sumner and Puyallup Corridor Restrictions

The Sumner, Puyallup, and South Hill areas will see a complex schedule of overnight lane closures affecting State Route 167 and State Route 512. For one lane of southbound SR 167 between SR 410 and North Meridian Avenue, closures will occur nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., with one lane kept open. Concurrently, one lane of northbound SR 167 from North Meridian Avenue to SR 410 will close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Other overnight windows include a 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. closure for southbound traffic and an 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. closure for northbound traffic on SR 167, ensuring one lane remains open in each direction at all times.

State Route 512 will also face significant restrictions, with up to one lane closing nightly between SR 167 and East Pioneer Avenue. Westbound traffic will see closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., while eastbound traffic faces limits from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Additional overnight closures on SR 512 extend from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for westbound lanes and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. for eastbound lanes. The complex interchange dynamics will also result in multiple ramp closures. The ramp from eastbound SR 512 to northbound SR 167 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Other ramps, including those connecting southbound SR 167 to westbound SR 512 and eastbound SR 512 to southbound SR 167, will close overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. or 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., with drivers directed to follow signed detours.

I-5 Midway Removal and Long-Term Impact

In the Kent and Federal Way corridor, WSDOT is working to remove temporary barriers along a three-mile stretch known as Midway. This effort involves closing up to two or three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 nightly between SR 516 at Exit 149 and South 272nd Street at Exit 147. The overnight window for this work runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to two lanes and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to three lanes. This removal is a precursor to the construction of three miles of new tolled highway between Interstate 5 and South 188th Street, located near the southern end of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The long-term implications of these projects are substantial, particularly for the Mercer Island bridge repairs which are scheduled to continue until June 2027. Motorists relying on these major arteries must adjust their travel habits significantly during the specified windows. WSDOT advises checking official traffic resources before departure, as the cumulative effect of these overlapping closures in Renton, Sumner, and along I-5 will create persistent bottlenecks for regional commuters through the remainder of the year.