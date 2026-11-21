Washington State Department of Transportation schedules major lane closures and overnight road work on I-5, I-90, and SR 527 from Nov 20 to 23.

The Washington State Department of Transportation ( WSDOT) has announced a series of significant lane closures and overnight road maintenance projects across the Puget Sound region starting Friday, November 20. These upcoming construction activities, which include work on Interstate 5, Interstate 90, State Route 527, and State Route 18, are designed to improve infrastructure safety and reliability. Commuters should anticipate delays and detours as crews execute these essential upgrades during the late fall season.

SR 527 and I-405 Interchange Closures

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close lanes on Southbound State Route 527 near the Interstate 405 interchange beginning on Friday, November 20. Specific closures will occur from 10 p.m. on Friday, November 20 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, and again from 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 22. During these windows, the southbound State Route 527 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 405 will also be closed to traffic.

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Additional lane restrictions will take place from 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 22 to 4 a.m. on Monday, November 23, affecting one lane in both the southbound and northbound directions near the Interstate 405 interchange. Starting Monday, November 23, crews will close up to two lanes on northbound State Route 527 nightly between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Wednesday morning, November 25. WSDOT advises drivers to expect delays on State Route 527 as it approaches the work zone and notes that traffic may be stopped for up to ten minutes at the start of closures to move heavy equipment.

Interstate 5 Work Near Nisqually River Bridge

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has scheduled overnight lane closures in both directions of Interstate 5 near the Nisqually River Bridge for Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21. From 10 p.m. on Friday, November 20, until 5 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to a single lane approaching Mounts Road. Closures will initially begin in the right lanes and progressively move to the left lanes as construction activities advance.

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During the southbound lane closures on Friday night, Exit 116 to Mounts Road will also be closed to traffic. The following night, from 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, until 5 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one lane after the Nisqually River Bridge. These northbound closures will begin in the left lanes and shift to the right lanes as the work progresses. Drivers should plan for slower travel times in this area throughout the weekend.

Interstate 90 and State Route 18 Disruptions

WSDOT crews are conducting electrical work between Interstate 405 and 150th Avenue Southeast, requiring lane and ramp closures on Interstate 90. This work involves closing two lanes of eastbound and westbound Interstate 90 between Interstate 405 and 150th Avenue Southeast, with potential expansion to up to three lanes in both directions. The 142nd Place Southeast on-ramp to westbound Interstate 90 will also be closed. Signed detours will guide motorists around these nightly ramp closures, and delays are possible for travelers passing through the work zone each night.

On State Route 18, WSDOT crews will perform drilling work along the eastbound corridor between Issaquah-Hobart Road and Interstate 90. This specific project requires a brief but full closure of all eastbound State Route 18 lanes between Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast (milepost 20) and the Interstate 90 interchange (milepost 28) from 9 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 22. All lanes will be closed to allow a safe work zone for contractors to drill sections of the highway.

Detour Routes and Freight Traffic Restrictions

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has provided specific alternative routes for motorists navigating the State Route 18 closure. Cars and smaller vehicles traveling on eastbound State Route 18 can use Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast to Front Street to rejoin eastbound Interstate 90. Alternatively, drivers can turn around at Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast, take westbound State Route 18 to State Route 169, and use Interstate 405 to reach eastbound Interstate 90. These detours are intended to keep local traffic flowing smoothly during the brief two-hour construction window.

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WSDOT has issued a critical reminder for freight drivers and semi-truck operators regarding the State Route 18 detour. Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast and Issaquah city streets are not suitable for heavy freight traffic due to size and weight restrictions. Freight drivers must plan on rerouting to Interstate 5 and Interstate 405 to get around this closure. Adhering to these specific routing instructions is essential to prevent traffic bottlenecks and ensure the safety of all road users during the maintenance period.

Weather Impact and Canyon Park Noise Notice

WSDOT has noted that fall weather conditions, including potential showers forecasted for the weekend, could delay some of these projects. Several of the scheduled maintenance tasks are dependent on dry weather conditions to proceed safely. The agency advises the public to monitor official WSDOT communications for any updates regarding potential postponements of the Interstate 90 and other weather-sensitive work.

Additionally, WSDOT is managing a noisy construction project this weekend in Canyon Park involving the installation of support piles, removal of steel plates, and paving. The noise is caused by a large steel auger used for drilling, accompanied by vibrations when crews rattle the auger to remove dirt and debris from the blades. This activity will primarily affect surrounding homes and buildings next to the freeway and will not have an impact on commuters traveling on the main highways. Drivers should remain vigilant and prepared for unexpected delays as these multiple projects overlap throughout the region.