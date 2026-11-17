The Washington State Department of Transportation has officially closed SR 410 and SR 123 over Mount Rainier for winter due to avalanche risks and limited emergency access.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has initiated the annual winter closure of two major mountain passes over Mount Rainier. This action affects State Route 410 at Chinook Pass and State Route 123 at Cayuse Pass. The closures are triggered by the first signs of winter weather conditions. This routine procedure ensures public safety during the hazardous cold season.

WSDOT Winter Closure Protocol Explained

The Washington State Department of Transportation closes these specific routes between mid-October and November each year. Officials make this decision immediately upon detecting early winter indicators. The primary driver for this shutdown is the heightened risk of avalanches in the mountainous terrain. Increased avalanche danger makes the roadways extremely perilous for any vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

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Secondary factors contributing to the closure include the severe limitations in emergency response access. In the event of an accident or medical emergency, rescue teams cannot reliably reach the affected areas during heavy snowfall. Furthermore, there is limited storage space available for stranded vehicles or equipment. These combined logistical constraints create unsafe travel conditions that cannot be mitigated through standard maintenance.

Exact Closure Zones and Boundaries

The closure impacts specific segments of both mountain passes with precise geographical boundaries. Chinook Pass sits at an elevation of 5,430 feet. Cayuse Pass is located slightly lower at 4,675 feet. The closure zone for both routes extends from Crystal Mountain Boulevard to Morse Creek. This stretch covers approximately 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mount Rainier National Park boundary. It also includes an area five miles east of the summit.

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On State Route 123, the closure extends further south to Stevens Canyon Road. Drivers must be aware that these restrictions apply simultaneously to both highways. The Washington State Department of Transportation enforces this synchronized closure to maximize safety standards across the entire mountain corridor. Travelers planning trips through this region must account for these permanent blockages during the winter months.

Impact on Regional Travel and Safety

The simultaneous closure of State Route 410 and State Route 123 significantly impacts regional connectivity. These roads serve as critical arteries for both local residents and tourists visiting Mount Rainier. The decision prioritizes life safety over transportation convenience during the most dangerous months. The Washington State Department of Transportation has a long-standing protocol for these closures to prevent fatalities.

Local authorities and emergency services rely on these closures to focus resources on maintaining accessible routes. By removing high-risk roads from the active network, responders can better manage the increased demand for winter rescue operations. This strategy reflects a comprehensive approach to mountain safety that balances mobility with the immutable realities of winter weather. Commuters and visitors are advised to plan alternative routes well in advance of the closure period.