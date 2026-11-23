Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney says the prospect of Welsh clubs joining an expanded English league will be discussed in January.

Welsh Rugby Union president Terry Cobner, chief executive Abi Tierney and new chair Lyndon Faulkner all spoke at the AGM Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney says the prospect of Welsh clubs joining an expanded English league will be discussed in January at a crucial two-day summit meeting.

The event, which has been delayed after initially being planned for December, will include the WRU, regions and external stakeholders - with plans to cut a Welsh professional men's side also to be discussed.

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"The summit is critical and we're creating it together," said Tierney, speaking after the WRU annual general meeting at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. "It is everything. We'll have all the owners and their boards in a room, all the data and facts on the table, and we'll be saying, this is what it tells us.

" The WRU announced they hope for both internal and external speakers, with three key areas set to be focused on; financial and commercial, pathways and performance, and what it takes to win. Tierney admitted the recent prospect of trying to get into an Anglo-Welsh league will be discussed in January.

The Prem hopes to expand from 10 to 12 teams for the 2029-30 season, with a "long-term ambition" to grow further.for teams to apply, with a 'request for information stage' now open until 1 February 2027 and which Welsh sides will now consider applying for.

"Clearly, there's been a significant change in something that wasn't there a year ago that we've got to now take into account," she said. "When we originally did the consultation last year, Anglo-Welsh wasn't an option. We tested it at the time and were told it wasn't an option.

"We've always said through this process that if other things change and options become available, it's beholden on us to explore all options. That includes discussions on continued involvement in the United Rugby Championship , the five-country, cross-border competition to which the WRU is committed to providing four sides until 2028. The WRU are a stakeholder in the competition alongside other member unions from Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.

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"We're talking to them regularly. I think they understand on a human and inter-relational level. We continue to work as we always have.

" When asked whether there was any threat of legal action towards the WRU, Tierney replied: "Yes, I think they'll be looking to make sure their interpretation of the contract, that we're clear on that. But we're going through that process.

"Whether any Anglo-Welsh involvement affects the number of Welsh men's clubs that are retained remains to be seen. With Cardiff and Dragons set to be granted the capital and east licences, Ospreys and Scarlets are competing to be the side in west Wales. That decision is expected to be made in July 2027 with the summit outlining how the choice will be made.

She responded that the WRU had not heard another plan, although she and director of rugby and head of elite performance Dave Reddin both stated they "were open to other options".

"If you read the consultation documents and responses to the consultation, everybody agreed radical change was needed and the majority agreed reducing the number of clubs," said Tierney. "If you want a consensus, the only thing you're potentially going to have is continuing to do the same thing. I don't think that is going to put Wales on a sustainable footing.

""We've always said our preference would be to do this via consensus but if we can't get it, that doesn't mean we shouldn't do what we believe is our job as a national governing body," said Tierney. "To do the right thing for the whole of Welsh rugby, as opposed to what's right for individual parts.

" Abi Tierney became the first woman to be appointed as the WRU chief executive when she officially started the role in January 2024 The number of clubs was just one issue that the WRU hierarchy were grilled on, in one of the most robust AGM's in recent memory. When she suggested concentrating talent and resources could mean more successful clubs that attract support, she was labelled as "naive".

That overall figure will be reduced by £6m to £20m because of the current financial situation, which means a move to a three-club system will see each organisation having £6.7m each, just £200,000 more than the current amount the four teams get. Tierney was faced with a question about the internal culture within the WRU and whether its own staff have confidence in the governing body’s executive leadership.

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She also chose not to respond to a query about comments made by former president and Welsh rugby legend Sir Gerald Davies, whoWhile there was more public AGM scrutiny from the clubs than in recent years, Tierney - who remarked during the meeting that fighting and toxicity was destroying Welsh rugby - believes the WRU do have silent support. She said: "I got about 30 people afterwards coming up to me, saying 'you've got our support, please keep going'.

"That's almost more important because some of those people I have huge amounts of respect for and engage with on a regular basis. "I reflect on why they didn't feel able to say that in the room because some people don't want to put their hand up in front of 300 people. "I don't think they've got the support for it but if that group wants to do that, then OK," she said.

Reddin called a genius as Marshall addresses WRU money woes Tierney, Reddin, chief financial officer Gavin Marshall and community boss Geraint John gave presentations before a lively one-hour question and answer session where the quartet were scrutinised. After the meeting, Tierney praised Reddin after he outlined his performance and pathways vision.

"I don't think I had realised just what little we had there before he came in. "We had no systems and structure in place and Dave is literally building it bit by bit from the bottom up, which will last for a generation. ""They believe that is what is going to deliver a sustainable return on investment.

"If we get the national men's team performing successfully and grow the women's game, the banks buy into it, based on their global experience of what he is putting in place. “We are taking these two years to build the pathway, the new national academy system and player development centres, to get everything in place. “So when we land on the number of clubs and in which competition we're in, we'll have that system beneath us.

”the WRU posted recently and why he initially gave a positive outlook in May about the governing body's finances before outlining the worrying situation a few months later.

"Gavin is one of the best finance people I have worked with and I think we are a good combination," said Tierney. New chair Lyndon Faulkner Faulkner concluded the meeting by warning of the grim financial situation the WRU faces and promising an urgency for change and accountability from the organisation.

He received the warmest applause of the meeting and it was evident he resonated with the clubs, given his background as a former Newport and Pontypool forward who became a successful businessman in the United States of America.

"The good news is we've got all four regions in at the highest level, as part of the discussion. "There are things that weren't previously on the table. Things will unfold and we've got a little bit of time.

"It's a pity uncertainty is out there while we are deliberating on what our options are, because that doesn't help, but we are where we are. "