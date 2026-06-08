WRTV to Debut State-of-the-Art News Studio This Fall

The studio will feature AR and VR technology designed to enhance coverage of breaking news, severe weather, sports, and community events across television, streaming, and digital platforms.

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV will debut a State-of-the-Art news studio this fall, owner and CEO DuJuan McCoy announced this week. The studio will feature Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology designed to enhance the station's coverage of breaking news, severe weather, sports, and community events across television, streaming, and digital platforms.

"The new studio represents a significant investment in local journalism and will provide WRTV viewers with an enhanced and more immersive viewing experience," McCoy said. "Augmented and Virtual Reality will transform how we present breaking news, severe weather, sports, and community coverage across television, streaming, and digital platforms. " The project includes partnerships with FX Design Group, a broadcast set-design firm, and ENCO, whose Qimera virtual-production platform will power the studio's technology.

"We're excited to partner with Circle City Broadcasting to introduce AR/VR technology to this important television market," said Russell Whittaker, ENCO's director of channel sales. The studio is expected to launch this fall. More information will be shared as we get closer to the unveiling. In the coming months, WRTV plans to share construction updates, design renderings, and behind-the-scenes previews on-air, online, and through social media.

MORE RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS| WRTV adding 3 new weekend shows focused on business, sports and politics | WRTV announced new morning team, expands AM LIVE coverage





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