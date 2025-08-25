Wrongfully Deported Man Again Faces Deportation to Uganda Despite Court Order

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to Costa Rica in March, was taken into ICE custody again and faces deportation to Uganda. A judge has temporarily blocked the deportation.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia , a man who was wrongly deported in March before being brought back to the U.S. to face new criminal charges, has again been taken into immigration custody. His attorney announced that Abrego Garcia was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday morning as soon as he entered ICE's office in Baltimore for a scheduled check-in. He is currently being held at a detention center in Virginia. U.S.

District Judge Paula Xinis, who is overseeing his deportation case, stated at a habeas hearing Monday afternoon that the federal government is 'absolutely forbidden' from deporting him for the time being. Judge Xinis directed government attorneys, saying, 'Your clients are absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States.' According to Abrego Garcia's attorneys, ICE notified them that he may be deported to Uganda after Abrego Garcia rejected a plea deal to be deported to Costa Rica in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges and remaining in jail. The attorneys allege that the government is seeking to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda instead of Costa Rica because he refused to plead guilty in his criminal proceedings in Tennessee. They further accuse the federal government of attempting to force their client to accept a guilty plea or face deportation to East Africa. Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, stated that ICE officers would not disclose the reason for Abrego Garcia's detention or the detention center he would be taken to. Judge Xinis has blocked the federal government from deporting Abrego Garcia until Wednesday and indicated that she is considering extending a temporary restraining order to prevent his deportation to Uganda. The judge has also ordered the government not to move Abrego Garcia from the Virginia detention center where he is currently held and to ensure he has access to legal counsel. Judge Xinis previously ordered that if Abrego Garcia was released while awaiting trial, he should be placed under ICE supervision in Maryland, where he resided with his wife and children before being mistakenly deported in March, to 'provide the kind of effective relief to which a wrongfully removed alien is entitled upon return.





