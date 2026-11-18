April Moore sues AC Hotel Tuscaloosa Marriott for wrongful death of daughter Kierston, alleging negligence and lack of emergency equipment.

A legal battle has begun in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after April Moore filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Marriott -owned AC Hotel for the death of her daughter, Kierston. The 18-year-old college student passed away following a medical emergency in her hotel room on June 3. Moore is holding the hotel management liable for what she describes as a failure to respond appropriately to the crisis.

Lawsuit Allegations Against Marriott Hotel

The legal complaint centers on the specific actions and inactions of the hotel staff during the critical moments before Kierston was transported to the hospital. According to the filing, the young woman had been experiencing abdominal discomfort and irregularities in her sleep and eating patterns prior to the incident. When staff members discovered her unresponsive in the room, they allegedly failed to provide the necessary emergency interventions that might have saved her life.

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April Moore's legal team argues that the absence of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the premises was a significant oversight. The lawsuit states that medical experts believe an AED would have been effective in treating Kierston's condition at the time she was found. The complaint emphasizes that guests at a high-end hotel under the Marriott brand should expect proper emergency equipment to be readily available.

Attorney Criticizes Staff Training And Response

Derrick Mills, the attorney representing April Moore, stated that the hotel not only lacked the physical equipment but also failed to provide staff trained in proper Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Mills accused the employees of actively hindering the mother's attempts to revive her daughter. He claimed that staff members interrupted April Moore while she was performing life-saving measures, frustrating her efforts during a chaotic and tragic situation.

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The attorney described the scene as one where a mother was trying desperately to save her child while being obstructed by untrained personnel. The legal filing asserts that the hotel's failure to maintain standard safety protocols directly contributed to the preventable nature of the death. Mills argued that the lack of basic emergency preparedness is unacceptable for a luxury establishment.

Impact On Alabama Crimson Tide Football Program

This legal case is unfolding against the backdrop of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team's successful season. Keelon Russell, the younger brother of the deceased Kierston, serves as the starting quarterback for the university. His athletic performance has remained high-profile amidst the family's tragedy. Russell has thrown for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the team.

The Crimson Tide are currently ranked third in the College Football Playoff rankings. The national attention surrounding Keelon Russell's career highlights the broader impact of this lawsuit on the university's athletic program. Fans and observers are closely watching how the legal proceedings will affect the family during the football season. The connection between the plaintiff, the deceased, and a high-profile athlete adds a layer of media scrutiny to the case.

Next Steps In The Legal Proceedings

April Moore is demanding a jury trial to determine liability in this case. She intends to hold the hotel operators legally responsible for the death of her daughter. The lawsuit seeks justice through the court system, aiming to establish that the hotel breached its duty of care toward its guests. The legal process will now move toward pre-trial phases where evidence regarding the incident will be examined.

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Representatives for the AC Hotel in Tuscaloosa have refused to comment on the case publicly. The hotel management cited the ongoing nature of the litigation as the reason for their silence. This non-response is standard procedure for companies involved in active lawsuits. The case is expected to proceed through the Alabama court system in the coming months. All parties involved are awaiting the next procedural developments in this wrongful death claim.