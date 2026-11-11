US
Advertisement
United States News

Wrong-way driver dies in crash with dump truck in Salt Lake

KUTV2News#281 in United States
Wrong-way driver dies in crash with dump truck in Salt Lake
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said.The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The veh

A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said. A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when it collided with the truck, police said. Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. SThe mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week.

Advertisement

State officialsA 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said. MaA wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said. The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehA Utah mother is asking the state to prioritize trauma-focused treatment for her 17-year-old daughter, who was found in Oregon on Nov. 1.

KUTV2News#281 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

Weekly MLS Winners and Losers: Real Salt Lake Make Remarkable Escape

MLS Decision Day had no shortage of drama and season-defining moments.

SInow

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextWeekly MLS Winners and Losers: Real Salt Lake Make Remarkable Escape