A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said.The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The veh

A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said. A wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes when it collided with the truck, police said. Residents of a Sandy mobile home community advertised as affordable housing said rising lot rents were making it increasingly difficult to afford their homes. SThe mayors of Hurricane and Bluff said they hadn’t been contacted by the governor’s office despite the state of emergency declaration last week.

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State officialsA 51-year-old Indianola woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition, Spanish Fork police said. MaA wrong-way driver was killed in a collision with a commercial dump truck, Salt Lake City police said. The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The vehA Utah mother is asking the state to prioritize trauma-focused treatment for her 17-year-old daughter, who was found in Oregon on Nov. 1.