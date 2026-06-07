Wrong‑Way Crash on I‑10 Claims One Life, Leaves Four Injured

A small SUV traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 339th Avenue collided with another vehicle, killing the SUV driver and injuring four occupants of the other car. Westbound I‑10 remains closed pending investigation.

A fatal wrong‑way collision occurred on Interstate 10 on Saturday evening, resulting in one death and four injuries. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a small sport utility vehicle was travelling eastward in the westbound lanes of I‑10 near 339th Avenue when it struck another vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. All four occupants of the other vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital; two of them remain in serious condition while the other two sustained less severe injuries. The identities of the driver of the wrong‑way vehicle and the occupants of the other car have not been released pending notification of family members, and the precise reasons why the SUV was traveling in the opposite direction remain under investigation.

The crash forced officials to close the westbound lanes of I‑10 at Palo Verde for the remainder of the night. The Department of Public Safety has deployed tow trucks and emergency responders to remove the wreckage and conduct a thorough examination of the scene. Traffic was redirected onto alternate routes, causing significant congestion on surrounding highways and local roads.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution, allow extra travel time, and follow the directions of law‑enforcement officers posted along the detour routes. As of the latest update, there is no estimated time for the reopening of the closed lanes, and the highway remains blocked while investigators gather evidence and the roadway is cleared. Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash‑cam footage of the crash to contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Information such as the make and model of the SUV, any unusual driver behavior observed prior to the collision, or any possible mechanical issues could help determine why the vehicle was traveling against traffic. The department also reminded the public that wrong‑way driving is a serious traffic violation that often results in severe injuries or fatalities, and it encouraged drivers to remain vigilant, obey posted signs, and report suspicious driving behavior immediately.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available





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I‑10 Crash Wrong‑Way Driving Fatal Accident Arizona Department Of Public Safety Traffic Closure

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