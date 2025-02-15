Wrong Side of the Tracks: A Spanish Drama Like Gran Torino on Steroids

Netflix's 'Wrong Side of the Tracks', a Spanish drama series reminiscent of Clint Eastwood's 'Gran Torino', follows the story of Tirso Abantos, a tough-as-nails ex-soldier who protects his adopted granddaughter from the dangers of their crime-ridden neighborhood.

There's a certain understated appeal to cantankerous, rough-around-the-edges grandpa-type figures who hide a teddy bear's heart beneath the snarl and tough exterior. Not many do it better than late-career Clint Eastwood . With Gran Torino , Eastwood won us over with his layered and subtle protective side that came to the rescue of those he loved. If, like us, you like Eastwood-styled gruff yet guardian angel types, then this Spanish drama series should be your next binge-watch.

Created by David Bermejo, Netflix's Wrong Side of the Tracks, or Entrevias as it was originally titled when it was released in Spain, features a tough-as-nails ex-soldier, Tirso Abantos (Jose Coronado), who runs a hardware store in a poor neighborhood that has fallen prey to gangs, drug peddlers, and all sorts of criminals. Other cast members include Luis Zahera, as the street-smart and layered cop Ezequiel Fandino, Nono Sobo as Irene Sachez Abanto, Tiro's adopted Vietnamese grandchild, and Felipe Londono as Nelson, Irene's boyfriend. What Is ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ About? Close Set in Entrevías, which is one of the poorest and most neglected neighborhoods in Madrid, Wrong Side of the Tracks centers around Tirso Abantos (Coronado), a retired soldier who now owns a hardware store. He isn't the friendliest person, but he generally keeps to himself. His mundane life is disrupted when his spirited adopted granddaughter, Irene (Sobo), and her boyfriend, Nelson (Londono), mix in with the wrong crowd when they decide to sell heroin for a local drug lord named Sandro (Franky Martin). Irene has plans to escape the city with her boyfriend. To finance the trip, they steal a kilo of heroin from Sandro. However, on the day they're supposed to escape, Nelson gets picked up by the police, and Irene has to call Abantos, who agrees to pick her up from a shady part of the neighborhood on the condition that she move in with him and gives up her unlawful life. We've all seen enough movies to know it's only a matter of time before such a volatile arrangement implodes. In the case of Abantos, matters come to a head when Sandro finds out about the stolen kilo of heroin, which, incidentally, Abantos has already flushed down the sink. Irene getting assaulted by Sandro's gang sets in motion a chain of events in which Abantos goes about taking revenge on all those who hurt his granddaughter. In the process, we come across many characters who help the ex-soldier on his mission. ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ Hits the Ground Running From the First Shot In the opening scene, we see a man who is awakened by the sound of gunshots outside his window. When the emergency line refuses to believe him despite his repeated calls, he tells them that he's an ex-soldier and not some senile old man. He's done his time in Bosnia and knows a thing or two about gunshots. This sets the tone for the rest of the series. From the get-go, you get a sense of what kind of person Abantos is and the type of series Wrong Side of the Tracks is going to be. This is again reinforced in another scene when some youngsters play loud music in their car. When Abantos confronts them, they misbehave and carry on. Now, any middle-aged person would walk away in such a case. Especially if they're outnumbered and on their way to a surprise birthday party. But Abantos isn't just any ordinary middle-aged man. He responds in a manner that would make Clint Eastwood proud. He rams his car into the unruly youngsters, shutting up the stereo, and then reverses his car on top of the vehicle just to prove his point. ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ Feels Like ‘Gran Torino’ on Steroids You won't be wrong in thinking that some of the themes resemble Eastwood's cantankerous old codger portrayal in Gran Torino. However, while both characters might have come from the same mold, Abantos makes Eastwood look like a teddy bear compared to his volatile temper. If you thought Liam Neeson was a walking destroyer in Taken, wait till you see how Abantos responds to the assault on his granddaughter. But to consider Wrong Side of the Tracks to be solely focused on a rage-filled Charles Bronson-type vigilante dead-set on setting the city ablaze would be very reductive and a great disservice to the layered story at the heart of the series. The anchor role is, without a doubt, played by Coronado's Abanto, a curmudgeon who doesn't need an excuse to be angry. He's reluctant to attend a surprise birthday thrown for him by his son because he suspects it's a way of taking over his apartment. When his granddaughter arrives late to the party, he again blames it on her mother for giving her daughter too much freedom. The point is to show that Abantos says things as he sees them and doesn't mince his words. He may not say the right or the polite thing, but there's an undercurrent of love in his actions, which only those close to him can see





