Wrobleski Pitches Complete Game Shutout Until Sixth Inning as Dodgers Beat Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers relied on home runs from Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani, and Will Smith to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday, May 29, 2026. Justin Wrobleski pitched a complete game shutout until the sixth inning, striking out nine batters and issuing no walks in seven innings.

Justin Wrobleski , the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, threw a complete game shutout until the sixth inning, as the Dodgers relied on home runs from Freddie Freeman , Max Muncy , Shohei Ohtani , and Will Smith to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Wrobleski (7-2) struck out nine batters, a career high, without issuing a walk in seven innings. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out the side in the first inning, retiring Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper, and again in the fifth. In the sixth, Schwarber hit a 411-foot home run to center field with two outs, ending Wrobleski's shutout bid for his first hit and run allowed, in a rematch of last year's National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won 3-1 en route to their second consecutive World Series title. The Dodgers, leaders of the National League West, won their sixth game in a row for the first time since they won seven in a row from April 26 to May 3 last year. Freeman hit a home run to the opposite field with the first pitch from Zack Wheeler (4-1) in the first inning.

Muncy hit a home run over the wall in the second, and Ohtani hit a home run to the Phillies' bullpen in right field in the third. Smith added a solo home run to put the game out of reach at 4-0 in the fifth





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Los Angeles Dodgers Philadelphia Phillies Justin Wrobleski Freddie Freeman Max Muncy Shohei Ohtani Will Smith

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