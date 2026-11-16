Writing With Fire Directors Launch Himalayan Story Lab Fourth Cohort with Renowned Mentors

The Writing With Fire Directors' Himalayan Story Lab has unveiled its fourth cohort, selecting eight filmmakers to develop six documentaries from regions including Kashmir, Ladakh, and Nepal. Mentors include Payal Kapadia, Shaunak Sen, and Sanjay Kak, aiming to bridge the gap between untapped talent in remote areas and the international film industry.

‘ Writing With Fire’ Directors’ Himalayan Story Lab Unveils Fourth Cohort, Taps Payal Kapadia and Shaunak Sen as Mentors Eight filmmakers will develop six documentaries through the 2026–27 edition, with stories drawn from Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nepal.

Cannes Grand Prix winner, Sundance winner and Oscar nominee Shaunak Sen , veteran documentarian Sanjay Kak and French editor Yael Bitton are confirmed as mentors. U2 Gets On Its Boots for First All-New Full-Length Record in Nine Years, 'Carnaval de Luz,' With More Callbacks to Band's '90s Peaks Than '80s Glories: Album ReviewThe lab launched in 2023 with just three fellows and has since backed 25 filmmakers from India and Nepal.

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Thomas and Ghosh, whose “Writing With Fire” won two awards at Sundance, set it up because filmmakers based far from the region’s main production hubs rarely get long-term creative guidance, producing help or a way into the international industry. The model pairs three residential workshops with year-round mentorship on both the creative and producing sides, delivered by documentary directors, producers and editors working in India and overseas. The program isn’t built only around getting individual films to market.

Fellows are tracked over a longer stretch of artistic growth, pressed to question their creative approach and coached through the practical demands of making independent documentaries.

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“Our years of mentoring young filmmakers at Green Hub, a filmmaking initiative in Northeast India, made us aware of a strange asymmetry,” said Thomas. “We began thinking about the invisible distances between talent and opportunity, and whether we could create a space that might collapse those distances. ” In “Moving Mountain,” from Lobzang Wangtak and Akshat Jain, a farmer in a deserted village in Ladakh’s Zanskar region tries to revive an ancient glacier canal, and with it his community.

Dharmendra Singh Jetha’s “Parasite Inside the Clouds,” set in Munsyari, Uttarakhand, follows the filmmaker’s own family as they risk the high Himalayas hunting caterpillar fungus, a livelihood now under threat from climate change. Ananya Kashyap and Yana Samnam’s “You and I and a Forest Lullaby,” set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, centers on two women fighting to keep their ancestral tradition of foraging wild mushrooms alive as shifting seasons endanger the fungi and strain their friendship.

Meena Longjam’s untitled project from Manipur profiles two families. Bibek Kunwar’s “A River Flows Between Us,” from Far-Western Nepal, tracks a fisherman whose wife abruptly leaves for another life, leaving him to weigh his family against the river he has always lived by. Umar Allaie’s Srinagar-set “What Sage Am I?

” turns to another fisherman, this one on Kashmir’s ailing Dal Lake, who clings to the world he inherited while steering his daughter toward a different one as the fish he depends on keep vanishing. Earlier fellows have already picked up honors on the documentary circuit.

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Manisha Halai, a Miju Mishmi director from Arunachal Pradesh, won the audience award at Docs by the Sea in 2025 with her debut feature documentary “Orange, Beetle, Mother & I,” which went on to take The Whickers’ Bursary at Docedge Kolkata this year. In 2025, it was also the only South Asian project chosen for Chicken & Egg Pictures’ Accelerator Lab.

Naga filmmaker Thejavikho Chase’s “Pigs and Hornets” was recognized at pitching forums such as Docedge Kolkata, and won an award at Tokyo Docs after being invited to pitch there.

“We founded this Lab to incubate artists, not just films. We’re interested in supporting filmmakers whose work will extend far beyond any single film and who will eventually become each other’s collaborators, critics and mentors,” said Ghosh. Past mentors include Sundance winners Sarvnik Kaur, Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta, Bhutanese filmmaker Arun Bhattarai, producer-filmmaker Arya Rothe, Peabody-winning producer Will Miller and filmmaker Faiza Khan. Guy Gardner Is Back!

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