Writer Tim Sheridan Hints at Unproduced Third Season of 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

An exclusive interview with Tim Sheridan reveals that a third season of the Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation exists but remains unproduced, with its future dependent on fan interest and Kevin Smith's storytelling preferences.

The Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, created by Kevin Smith , has returned to public attention following the release of its live-action film adaptation.

While the movie underperformed at the box office, it received generally positive reviews, particularly from fans. The animated series concluded its second season in 2024, and since then, official information about future seasons has been scarce. In an exclusive interview, writer Tim Sheridan addressed the possibility of a third season. He confirmed that a third act of the story exists but has not yet been produced.

Sheridan suggested that fan demand could influence whether the story is officially released, noting that Kevin Smith often shares unfinished narratives during his traveling stage shows. The series featured notable voice actors including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela (later replaced by Melissa Benoist), and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn.

The narrative, split across 15 episodes released in three parts between July 2021 and January 2024, ended with significant political changes on Eternia and unresolved character arcs. Although a continuation seems unlikely in the immediate future, Sheridan hinted that Smith might eventually reveal the planned third act through his comedy tours.

Additionally, Sheridan discussed the companion book Masters of the Universe: Wings of Fate, which expands on the character Orko in ways the film did not explore





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