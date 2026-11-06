Letitia Wright Joins Rowan Athale Horror Film In Her Shadow as Executive Producer

Wright will star in and executive produce In Her Shadowreport, a Rowan Athale thriller in pre-production, with Bankside Films handling worldwide sales ahead of the American Film Market.

Letitia Wright will star in and executive produce the upcoming psychological thriller In Her Shadow, directed by Rowan Athale. The project remains in its pre-production stage, with Bankside Films securing worldwide sales rights ahead of the American Film Market.

The film centers on Annie Cutter, a celebrated author whose life unravels after receiving a distressing late-night phone call from the police. The call reveals that her estranged sister has died, leaving behind a young daughter who had been isolated in a dark basement for the past five years.

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Annie decides to adopt her niece, providing the child with a safe home for the first time. However, her initial compassion quickly turns to fear as she begins to question her sister's past actions and motives regarding the child's imprisonment.

The narrative tension builds as Annie suspects her sister had a specific reason for locking the girl away. She starts to wonder whether the basement was intended to protect everyone from a hidden danger, driving the story's emotional core forward.

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Wright will serve as an executive producer through her banner, 3:16 Productions, signaling a hands-on commitment to the project. Her involvement in both the acting and producing roles underscores her dedication to the film's development during this early phase.

The production team features significant industry talent, including Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie of Public Pictures, alongside Mark Lane of Tea Shop Films. Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films are also attached as producers.

Bankside Films has attached the project to Talk to Me, a notable previous title that highlights their experience in the genre space. This association places In Her Shadow within a network of recent independent and genre successes.

Director Rowan Athale brings a strong festival pedigree to the project, having premiered his 2012 feature debut The Rise at the Toronto International Film Festival. His work has garnered nominations from the British Independent Film Awards and the London Film Festival.

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Wright is currently navigating a busy schedule in the entertainment industry. She is preparing for her upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday, which adds context to her availability for this new creative endeavor.

The pre-production phase is currently focused on finalizing casting, scheduling, and financing details. Industry observers are watching closely for further announcements regarding the shooting schedule and distribution strategy from the producing companies.