Wrexham Women Set for Historic UEFA Champions League Debut

Wrexham Women will make history by entering the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time, beginning their campaign in the first qualifying round against Armenian champions Pyunik. The team faces a tough path through multiple rounds, with potential matchups against Northern Ireland's Glentoran or Latvia's Riga. A detailed look at the draw, schedule, and possible routes, including the fallback Europa Cup.

Wrexham Women are set to make history next month when they take part in the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time in the club's existence.

The Red Dragons already boast a proud European pedigree through their men's team, which competed in the European Cup Winners' Cup on eight occasions between 1972 and 1995. Now, the women's side will write a new chapter as they enter the first qualifying round of Europe's premier club competition. Jenny Sugarman's team will enter as the lowest-ranked club based on UEFA coefficient rankings, meaning they face an uphill battle from the very start.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to compete against champions from across the continent represents a significant milestone for the Welsh club, which has risen rapidly in recent years under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The draw for the first qualifying round placed Wrexham in Group 3, where they will face Armenian champions Pyunik in the semifinal.

The winner of that match will advance to the final of the mini-tournament, where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal between Northern Ireland's Glentoran and Latvian side Riga. All matches in the first qualifying round will be played as single-leg ties, with one of the four participating clubs selected to host the entire tournament. The first qualifying round final is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, with the winner moving on to the second qualifying round.

If Wrexham manage to advance, they will be placed in Group 7 for the second qualifying round. There, they would face Danish side HB Køge in the semifinal, and if successful, would meet either Lithuanian champions Gintra or Scottish club Hearts in the final. The second qualifying round will also be played as a four-team mini-tournament format, with the winner progressing to the third qualifying round.

The schedule is tight: the second qualifying round semifinals will be held on Wednesday, August 5, with the final and third-place playoff both taking place on Saturday, August 8. European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea enter the competition at the third qualifying round, but Wrexham would avoid them if they continue in the Champions Path. Instead, the strongest possible opponent they could face at that stage would be Czech champions Sparta Prague.

The third qualifying round is the first to be played over two legs, with the winners of the nine ties joining the nine clubs that qualify directly for the league phase. Should Wrexham reach this stage, they would play the first leg at home on Wednesday, August 26, before traveling for the second leg on Wednesday, September 2.

The draw for the league phase will be held on Friday, September 4, and the opening matchday is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, and Wednesday, September 23. However, if Wrexham fail to qualify for the Champions League proper, they could still secure a place in the UEFA Women's Europa Cup, the secondary women's club competition. The Europa Cup is played as a straight knockout tournament, with every round contested over two legs.

To qualify, Wrexham would need to reach the second qualifying round mini-tournament of the Champions League and finish as runner-up or third place. The group winner advances to the Champions League third qualifying round, the runner-up enters the Europa Cup second qualifying round, and the third-place team drops into the Europa Cup first qualifying round. Unlike the Champions League's opening stages, Europa Cup qualifying rounds are traditional home-and-away ties.

The winner of the Europa Cup earns automatic qualification to the third qualifying round of the 2027-28 UEFA Women's Champions League. For Wrexham, this competition offers a realistic backdoor route to continental glory, even if they fall short in their primary objective. The team's journey begins on Wednesday, July 22, when they face Pyunik in the first qualifying round semifinal. It is a date that will go down in the club's history, regardless of the result.

The players, staff, and supporters are all aware of the magnitude of the occasion. The growing profile of women's football in Wales and the global attention on Wrexham thanks to the 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries means that their progress will be watched by a worldwide audience. The club's rise has been meteoric, and competing in Europe is the latest step in a remarkable transformation.

While the odds may be stacked against them, the spirit and determination of the squad should not be underestimated. Whether they advance deep into the Champions League or find themselves competing in the Europa Cup, Wrexham Women are already making a statement: they belong on the European stage





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wrexham Women UEFA Women's Champions League Pyunik Qualifying Rounds Europa Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Obama Women Revamp First Family Style at the Obama Center Opening in ChicagoWith their personalized takes on first family fashion, the Obamas have found the freedom to explore their individual tastes since leaving the White House.

Read more »

FIFA Owes a Round of Applause to Nettie Honeyball, the Victorian Pioneer of Women’s SoccerSince 2007, Jezebel has been the Internet's most treasured source for everything celebrities, sex, and politics...with teeth.

Read more »

‘Very Uncommon’—Wrexham’s Drastic Measure to Keep Premier League Dream AliveThe Red Dragons enjoyed a successful return to the Championship after a 43-year absence.

Read more »

UEFA Outlines Plan for Hydration Breaks in Champions League, Euro 2028Enforced stoppages at the World Cup for players to drink have upside and downside.

Read more »