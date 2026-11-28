Phil Parkinson’s side will say farewell to a club legend this weekend.

Wrexham will hope to give assistant manager Steve Parkin a fitting farewell when they host Portsmouth in the EFL Championship this weekend.at the end of the month to spend more time with his family, bringing an end to an illustrious career and a hugely successful 15-year partnership with Phil Parkinson.

The past five of those years have been spent at Wrexham, where he helped take the club from the National League to the Championship, including a club-record finish last season. The Red Dragons are unbeaten in their previous four matches heading into the weekend, while Portsmouth defeated West Ham United in midweek to continue their strong run of form.have struggled for goals all season, while Portsmouth boast the best defensive record of any away side in the Championship.

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It all points toward another tight contest this weekend, which could be decided by a moment of magic or one costly mistake. The Red Dragons will be desperate to give Parkin the send-off he deserves and could come flying out of the blocks with a point to prove. It won’t be easy against a strong Portsmouth side, though, who have already beaten both West Ham and Swansea City in recent weeks.