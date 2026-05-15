Wrexham preparing for Premier League push: Squad analysis and prospects

The article examines the strength, weakness, and prospects of Wrexham's squad ahead of their upcoming summer transfer window. It assesses the importance of squad strengthening, evaluates the challenges and opportunities for key players, and highlights the key decisions that will guide the club's plans for the upcoming season.

Wrexham will have to strengthen their squad if they want to reach the Premier League. The Red Dragons recorded the best finish in the club’s 162-year history, but narrowly missed out on the final playoff position.

Manager Phil Parkinson mixed emotions and disappointment that they fell short of making the season even better. To comply with the 25-player limit, Wrexham already have more senior players than the 25-player limit, though those born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, do not need to be registered. The focus will be on building upon their solid foundations to supercharge a promotion push next season. Several top players are expected to be in the market.

Reliable third-choice goalkeeper Burton, admired forward Okonkwo, recalled goalkeeper Ward, valuable squad player Brunt, impressive season by Coady, questioned goalkeeper Coady, excited forward Doyle, commanding captain Hyam, loan player Revan, versatile defender Scarr, loan player Vyner, respectable goalkeeper Ashfield, bit-part player Barnett, improving goalkeeper Cannon, out-of-contract forward James, experienced midfielder Longman, potential midfielder O’Brien, unproven winger O’Connor, proven defender Rathbone. They will interplay on whom to keep, sell, and strengthen





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Wrexham Football Summer Transfer Promotion Surge Defensive Mix Quality Assurance Process Key Acquisitions Staff Decisions Player Selection

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