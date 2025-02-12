Wrexham Player Elliot Lee Hospitalized After Road Accident

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee was hospitalized after being involved in a road traffic incident following a match. While Lee sustained no major injuries, the driver of the other vehicle involved is receiving treatment.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee was taken to the hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident on the way home from a match, the Welsh club said Wednesday. Lee, one of Wrexham \u2019s top players, \u201csffered no major injuries\u201d in the incident, which took place after a 1-0 home win over Bolton in the quarterfinals of the English Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

\u201cThe incident involved one other car and resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital,\u201d Wrexham said in a statement. \u201cEmergency services were quickly on the scene and the club would like to thank them for their prompt response and action.\u201d Wrexham said the driver of the other vehicle \u201cis being treated for their injuries\u201d and would not be making any further comment. Lee, the son of former Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee, is playing a key role in Wrexham\u2019s bid for a third promotion since being taken over by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and becoming the subject of a TV documentary, \u201cWelcome to Wrexham.\u201





