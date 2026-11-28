The Red Dragons made it five matches unbeaten with a narrow win over Portsmouth in the EFL Championship.

Wrexham embodied the fighting spirit and work ethic of departing assistant manager Steve Parkin as they held on to secure a gritty 1–0 victory over Portsmouth.

Callum Doyle gave his side the lead with a brilliant first-half free kick, while summer signings Anthony Patterson and Joe Worrall put their bodies on the line to preserve another clean sheet and extend the unbeaten run to five matches. The Red Dragons will need to play better if they are to compete for the Championship playoffs this season, but they showed they are up for the fight despite being without a host of key attacking players.

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Steve Parkin was serenaded by the Wrexham fans before and after the Portsmouth win. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Imagesstarted on the front foot as they looked to give the legendary coach the perfect farewell, and things couldn’t have gone much better. Before he had barely settled into his seat, he was already out of it celebrating what would be his final goal at the Racecourse Ground.