Wrexham Faces Another Summer of Player Departures as Championship Squad Takes Shape

Wrexham must trim their squad to 25 for the Championship, leading to 20 departures in summer 2025. This article tracks where each player went and how they performed, from league rivals to retirement.

Wrexham are set for another summer of departures as they look to build a squad capable of securing promotion to the Premier League. The Red Dragons plan to strengthen their roster this summer, but they also know they must trim a bloated squad that can only register a 25-man squad for the Championship , meaning significant departures will be required if they want to bring in new signings.

This is nothing new for the Welsh club, which has experienced substantial turnover during its meteoric rise from the National League to the second tier of English soccer. Twenty players left the club during the 2025 summer transfer window. Here is a look at what happened to each of them and how their careers unfolded. Several players moved to other Football League clubs, either permanently or on loan.

Adam joined Czech second-tier side České Budějovice after his Wrexham contract expired. The 22-year-old made 24 appearances as the club finished 13th in the league, but they were later relegated after failing to obtain a license for the upcoming season. Bickerstaff initially left on a loan before his move was made permanent, joining Cheltenham Town on a season-long loan and then signing permanently in January. He scored four goals in 50 appearances as Cheltenham finished 18th in League Two.

Bolton joined League One side Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee last summer, making 18 appearances across all competitions as the Stags finished 10th. Boyle joined fierce rivals Shrewsbury Town following his release, making 48 appearances and scoring five goals as the club secured League Two survival. He also captained the Shrews on 20 occasions. Dalby turned down a new contract at Wrexham in search of regular playing time at Bolton Wanderers.

The move proved inspired, as he scored 13 goals in all competitions, including a spectacular acrobatic winner in the League One playoff final against Stockport County. He will face Wrexham in the Championship next season. Other players found new homes in lower leagues or retired. Davies joined League Two side Fleetwood Town but endured a frustrating campaign with just 18 appearances.

Edwards joined National League North club Southport on a six-month loan, making 18 league appearances half of them in an unfamiliar right-back role before returning to Wrexham in January. Evans signed for League One side Burton Albion after his contract expired, making 33 appearances as Burton finished 17th.

Faal spent the first half of the season on loan at Port Vale, scoring three goals in 23 appearances but none in league play, then joined Cheltenham Town in January where he scored once in eight appearances. Fletcher retired from professional soccer following his release, remaining a popular figure in North Wales. Foster joined Scottish Championship club Ross County on a free transfer, making five appearances. Hall joined Sheffield United Under-21 side after his contract expired.

Howard signed for Salford City as a free agent, making eight appearances and being included in every matchday squad as Salford lost in the League Two playoff final. Marriott enjoyed a successful season with Reading after joining for an undisclosed fee, scoring 16 goals in 24 appearances and finishing as joint fifth-highest scorer in League One.

McNicholas joined National League side Forest Green Rovers and began as first-choice goalkeeper, playing the opening 16 matches before a knee injury sidelined him since November. Mendy joined Peterborough United on a season-long loan, limited to six appearances by injuries before the club made the move permanent in February. Mullins loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short due to injury. These departures highlight the challenge Wrexham faces in balancing squad size with quality.

The club must offload players who do not fit the Championship level while bringing in reinforcements. The turnover is a continuation of the pattern seen in recent years, as Wrexham has risen rapidly through the divisions. For the players who left, many found regular game time or new challenges, while others struggled with injuries or lesser roles.

As Wrexham prepares for another transfer window, the decisions made will be crucial in determining whether they can challenge for promotion to the Premier League. The coming months will reveal which players stay and which depart, as the club seeks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level





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