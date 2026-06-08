Wrestling News: SmackDown Brawl, AEW Return, and Tournament Updates

A comprehensive roundup of recent professional wrestling storylines, including Sami Zayn's confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Gunther on WWE SmackDown, Mercedes Moné's return to AEW, and key matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Also covered: Gable's post-mask-loss appearance, TNA's Battle for the Brave, and other wrestling headlines.

The latest developments in professional wrestling have seen multiple storylines unfold across WWE , AEW , and other major promotions. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, tensions escalated between Sami Zayn , Cody Rhodes , and Gunther following a segment where Zayn interrupted Rhodes and Gunther , demanding the lesson Rhodes promised to teach him.

Gunther then attacked Rhodes from behind, leading to a chaotic brawl that ended with Rhodes accidentally hitting Zayn with a suicide dive. The incident has set the stage for a potential Undisputed WWE Championship rematch, with Gunther revealing a stipulation for the match through SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, though details have been delayed until next week's show.

Meanwhile, after losing his mask in a luchas de apuestas match at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes, Gable appeared on SmackDown in a suit, meeting with Aldis to discuss his future. He reflected on his journey in Mexico, acknowledging that he initially underestimated Lucha Libre. His next steps remain uncertain, with many expecting apologies to former allies like Alpha Academy.

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments also progressed, with Raquel Rodriguez advancing in the Queen's bracket by pinning Kiana James in a fatal four-way match that also featured Bayley and Jacy Jayne. James's post-match frustration with Giulia signaled a growing rift within their alliance.

In AEW, Mercedes Moné made a impactful return on Dynamite, stepping in as a wildcard for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament and defeating Alex Windsor to move closer to a future AEW Women's World Championship opportunity. Moné later appeared on Collision, hinting at revenge after losing her CMLL Women's Championship to Persephone earlier in the year.

Elsewhere in wrestling news, TNA stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin hosted the Battle for the Brave event to support U.S. military veterans, while rapper Fetty Wap appeared at Game Changer Wrestling. MLW crowned a new champion on its Fusion program, and the wrestling world also saw the conclusion of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments' early rounds.

The broader sports landscape was also active with major headlines, including a scathing House Judiciary Committee report accusing the NFL of overextending its limited antitrust exemption, various INDYCAR and NASCAR race results, and controversy over WNBA All-Star Game patches and NBA Finals ticket prices. However, the focus here remains on the detailed happenings within professional wrestling programming





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Wrestling WWE AEW TNA Smackdown Dynamite Sami Zayn Cody Rhodes Gunther Mercedes Moné King Of The Ring Queen Of The Ring Gable Deonna Purrazzo Steve Maclin

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