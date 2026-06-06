BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — The handwritten sign at a Northern California public library warned patrons to expect more noise than usual. That warning quickly

Wrestling matches provide an action-packed story time at US libraries, in photos BENICIA, Calif. — The handwritten sign at a Northern California public library warned patrons to expect more noise than usual.

That warning quickly proved to be an understatement as professional wrestlers, accompanied by booming music, thundered into the reading space and jumped into a ring flanked by row upon row of bookshelves. Dozens of DEXTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On the kind of warm, bright afternoon that Michigan boaters wait all year for, Malik Amine and his brother readied their family’s pontoon boat for the summer. The cover was off and Portage Lake sparkled in the sun.

But before the brothers could leave a narrow wooden dock, they had ATLANTA — What is more American than taking a musical instrument with ancient roots and zapping it with electricity? That new creation, the electric guitar, has launched the dreams of millions of teenagers. It turned garages into impromptu rehearsal spaces for would-be rock stars across the American suburbs.

For those who couldn’t play, couldn’t June is here, and with these long summer days, there are plenty of Seattle-area weekend events to start your summer. Explore a positive outlook on the World Cup and FIFA, moving past negativity and celebrating the spirit of soccer in Seattle. Flags and scoreboards made of drones will light up the night sky in Seattle starting later this month during the World Cup.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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