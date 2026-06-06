Wrestling for Literacy: Lucha Libro Brings Pro Wrestling to Libraries

Professional wrestlers bring high-energy, action-packed story time to libraries across the U.S. in an event called 'Lucha Libro' to promote literacy. The events feature booming music, wrestling matches, and interactive theatrics designed to engage children and adults, combining entertainment with a push for reading. Founded in 2024, the program aims to make libraries more vibrant and draw in new patrons.

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— The handwritten sign at a Northern California public library warned patrons to expect more noise than usual. That warning quickly proved to be an understatement as professional wrestlers, accompanied by booming music, thundered into the reading space and jumped into a ring flanked by row upon row of bookshelves. Dozens of children and adults greeted the theatrics with hoots and hollers at the Benicia Public Library in Benicia, California.

Welcome to “Lucha Libro,” a high-energy, action-packed story time that is bringing live wrestling matches to libraries across the U.S. to promote literacy. Founded in 2024, “Lucha Libro” plays off the name of the popular Wrestlers Llama Jack, center left, and Sampiro compete in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

Wrestlers Llama Jack, center left, and Sampiro compete in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. Wrestler Rufio Banderas warms up before a match during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Rufio Banderas warms up before a match during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler Loverboy Leo laces his boots before his match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Loverboy Leo laces his boots before his match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans watch a tag team match between Llama Jack and Astro Knox against Young Steel during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans watch a tag team match between Llama Jack and Astro Knox against Young Steel during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. A fan has his mask adjusted during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

A fan has his mask adjusted during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler Llama Jack greets fans during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler Llama Jack greets fans during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Astro Knox, right, hits a member of Young Steel during a tag team match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Astro Knox, right, hits a member of Young Steel during a tag team match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Jaguar Montoya prepares for a match during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler Jaguar Montoya prepares for a match during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Jaguar Montoya, top, applies a hold against OC Hayes during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler Jaguar Montoya, top, applies a hold against OC Hayes during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler TJ Black reacts as he walks past books during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestler TJ Black reacts as he walks past books during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans watch as wrestler Hitman Wayne, middle top, applies a hold to Rufio Banderas during their match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans watch as wrestler Hitman Wayne, middle top, applies a hold to Rufio Banderas during their match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans react as wrestler Julz Rafael, cneter, walks toward the ring during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans react as wrestler Julz Rafael, cneter, walks toward the ring during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans watch as wrestler Jaguar Montoya, top, stomps on OC Hayes outside of the ring during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans watch as wrestler Jaguar Montoya, top, stomps on OC Hayes outside of the ring during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans react during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans react during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans watch as wrestler Elliot Rey, middle top, applies a hold on TJ Black during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Fans watch as wrestler Elliot Rey, middle top, applies a hold on TJ Black during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans react during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans react during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestlers Jiah “the Crazy Cajun” Jewell, middle left, and El Chupacabra compete near book shelves at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestlers Jiah “the Crazy Cajun” Jewell, middle left, and El Chupacabra compete near book shelves at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Llama Jack gestures to fans before competing in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. Wrestler Llama Jack gestures to fans before competing in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

Wrestlers Loverboy Leo, middle left, and Joey Gonzo are seen through shelves of books during their match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Wrestlers Loverboy Leo, middle left, and Joey Gonzo are seen through shelves of books during their match at a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Wrestler Victor Von Richter, left, reacts after being hit by Astro Knox, right, in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif. Wrestler Victor Von Richter, left, reacts after being hit by Astro Knox, right, in a Lucha Libro pro wrestling match at the San Jose Public Library Educational Park Branch Saturday, May 9, 2026, in San Jose, Calif.

Fans watch as wrestler Hitman Wayne lies on the ground after losing a match against Rufio Banderas during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif. Fans watch as wrestler Hitman Wayne lies on the ground after losing a match against Rufio Banderas during a Lucha Libro pro wrestling event at Benicia Public Library Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Benicia, Calif.

Libraries are typically sedate places, but the wrestlers did not hold back. They body slammed their opponents and aerial kicked each other in the chest. Among the brawny wrestlers was “Llama Jack,” sporting a black mask with furry ears, who read “Llama Llama Time to Share,” before being interrupted by his rivals barging into the ring. He took them down in minutes and then finished the story.

Over 40 events are planned this year at libraries from California to New Jersey. One of the most popular wrestlers on the circuit is the fighting librarian, “Richard Shhnary. ” The idea started in 2024 when Lucha Libro’s CEO, Jerry Rocha, and co-founder, Victor Dwight, were approached to put on a show at a local library, Rocha said in an email. Dwight wrestles as “Victor Von Richter. ”





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