It's a violent crime with an unusual name: wrenching. Chicago-area families have been terrorized by crooks wanting their crypto.

Authorities are warning about wrench attacks, a surging violent crime trend targeting crypto owners. Two Chicago-area families were wrenching victims. The term stems from a webcomic showing it's easier to whack someone with a wrench until they give up their password rather than hacking an encrypted account.

But wrench attacks are anything but funny.

Also read Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 25-year-old

"We've seen a proliferation of these attacks in the last couple of years. This is a national security threat. It's a global security threat," Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs, told the ABC7 I-Team. The attacks are happening in broad daylight.

A family and nanny were kidnapped from their Lincoln Park townhouse in October 2024, according to prosecutors. Kidnappers demanded $15 million in cryptocurrency. Five days later, police say they were released after a family member transferred the crypto to the crew.

"These violent criminals are doing their homework and they're targeting specific people that they believe to have cryptocurrency holdings," said Redbord. In March, a person posing as a food delivery driver, forced his way into a Winnetka woman's home while her husband and children were out. Police reports obtained by the I-Team through a public records request detailed the frightening ordeal. The attackers demanded "locations of the laptops, crypto and passcodes.

Advertisement

""A man who was holding a gun, grabbed" her son. According to a federal criminal complaint the intruders got away with a cellphone, jewelry, three Rolex watches and a laptop. It's unclear if any cryptocurrency was successfully transferred. More than a dozen suspects from the cases are in custody.

Two men have pleaded guilty in the Lincoln Park crypto extortion.

"We have seen some examples here in Chicago where there appears to be a coordinated effort among different parties," said Michael Goldberg, Asst. Special Agent in Charge of Chicago FBI. He supervises the white-collar branch, which oversees the team of forensic accountants.

"There is some anonymity that comes with owning digital assets and they are not necessarily responsive to a central authority," Goldberg told the I-Team. "Digital assets are cryptocurrencies that live on the blockchain and people can access the blockchain, which is a public ledger," said Goldberg. "It's also shared, similar to like a common spreadsheet where everybody can look and see what transactions that are taking place.

""You've got to beat those bad actors before they off ramp those funds or cash them out," said Redbord. This recently released security report says there have been a record number of wrench attacks this year, an increase of 33% over the same period last year with losses of $124 million. But the FBI says many victims never report, so the numbers are likely much higher.

Advertisement

According to recent research by a New York analytics firm, kidnappings and home invasions are the most common methods used in wrenching.

"We work with every law enforcement agency in the U.S. and many, many globally to help them track and trace illicit proceeds within the crypto ecosystem in order to build investigations and stop bad actors," said Redbord. "Here at the FBI we are well suited because of the special agents, the intelligence analysts, the forensic accountants that we have to be able to investigate those situations...to hopefully recovering of the cryptocurrency or lost assets," said Goldberg.

The FBI says there are ways to help keep your crypto safe.

"Well, first and foremost, don't advertise that you have significant crypto holdings," said Goldberg. Confirm your crypto exchange uses strong safety systems, distribute assets in various digital wallets, and ensure no single device or person can immediately move all funds.

"There could be time locks they could utilize, which allows there to be up to, in some cases, 48 hours from the time a transaction is enacted until it actually goes through," said Goldberg. But he warns that strategy could lead to crypto owners being held against their will by attackers waiting for the transaction to clear.

"These are two really scary categories that haven't necessarily merged in the past, and that is violent crime and cybercrime," said Redbord. Investigators say wrench attacks are underreported because some police reports categorize the crimes as home invasions without mentioning the crypto theft. Federal authorities say they should always be contacted. To report a wrench attack, call 911, and then file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center known as