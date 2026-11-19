The wreck of HMCS Spitfire, Australia’s first locally built warship, has been found off Queensland 128 years after it sank in 1898.

The wreck of the first Australia n warship built in the country, HMCS Spitfire, was found 128 years to the day after it sank off the north coast of what is now Queensland state, officials said Thursday.

The 62-foot schooner was launched in Sydney in 1855 to fight a potential Russian invasion. But Spitfire had been operating as a fishing boat four decades later when it sprang a leak and foundered on Aug. 21, 1898, off Piper Island, documents show.

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A Royal Australian Navy mine hunter vessel found and exposed 52 feet of the wreck nearly three months ago, also on Aug. 21, after a monthlong search using a dive team and remotely operated vehicles, a joint statement from multiple agencies said. This photo provided by the Australian National Maritime Museum shows the HMCS Spitfire, whose wreck was found 128 years after it sank off Queensland.

“It is remarkable luck that Spitfire was discovered on the 128th anniversary of its sinking,” Queensland heritage officer Celeste Jordan said in the statement. The discovery was not announced sooner because of reporting processes between government agencies required under laws designed to protect shipwrecks, the Defense Department explained Thursday.

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Bearing the designation of HMCS, meaning Her Majesty’s Colonial Schooner, Spitfire was commissioned in 1855 during the Crimean War when the British colonial government of New South Wales in Sydney feared the Russian Pacific Fleet would invade, Australian National Maritime Museum archaeologist James Hunter said. Britain was at war with Russia in a conflict centered on Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Gold had recently been discovered in New South Wales and the neighboring colony of Victoria, making them lucrative targets for conquest.

Jay Cronan/Department of Defence The Australian colonies then relied on Britain’s navy for defense and British warships were rare in the most distant reaches of the empire. The Crimean War ended in 1856 without the Australian two-mast sailing vessel ever being used in battle. Spitfire became a pilot vessel in 1857 at Moreton Bay in what would soon become the Colony of Queensland, but was then still part of New South Wales, documents show.

The Queensland government sold Spitfire in 1885 into private ownership for use as a fishing boat. Shipbuilder John Cuthbert delivered Spitfire two months after winning the contract. The speed suggested the warship’s construction already had been underway for a different purpose, Hunter said. A Royal Australian Navy mine hunter vessel found and exposed 52 feet of the wreck nearly three months ago, also on Aug. 21, after a monthlong search using a dive team and remotely operated vehicles.

It was built from native timbers including an ironbark keel, blackbutt frames and kauri planking. The ship had copper sheathing below the waterline. Russia’s Pacific Fleet at the time was mostly iron-hulled, steam-powered and “armed to the teeth” warships, Hunter told Australian Broadcasting Corp.“Would that have bounced off the side of one of those larger, Russian iron-hulled warships? Probably,” Hunter said.

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There are no plans to salvage the wreck, which is largely buried in seabed sand. Authorities have not revealed Spitfire’s exact location because it lies at a depth that can be reached by scuba divers. The ship is protected by federal and state law. Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley, chief of the Australian navy, said Spitfire represents the beginning of the service’s continuing story.

“Spitfire occupies a unique place in Australia’s naval history as the first warship built in Australia for Australian service,” Buckley said. This photo provided by the Australian National Maritime Museum shows the HMCS Spitfire, whose wreck was found 128 years after it sank off Queensland.marine archaeologists discover the wreck of the former HMCS Spitfire.

A Royal Australian Navy mine hunter vessel found and exposed 52 feet of the wreck nearly three months ago, also on Aug. 21, after a monthlong search using a dive team and remotely operated vehicles.