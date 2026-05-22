Wrap-Up on The Boys' Inconsistent Homelander Scaling

The Boys, a superhero team, have faced the challenge of eliminating Homelander throughout the season. Some inconsistences in Homelander's power scaling, especially in his speed and laser eye strength, have drawn criticism from fans.

The Boys , led by Ultra Magnus, have been trying to eliminate Homelander throughout the series, focusing on killing him as the head of Vought. The team attempted to assassinate Homelander during his national address on Easter, infiltrating the White House through their underground tunnels.

After cornering him in the Oval Office, the Boys overpowered him, and Homelander was killed rather easily. However, some fans noticed inconsistencies in his powers during the fight. Powers seemed weaker, and his speed slower compared to earlier appearances. A potential explanation was the 'Compound V' Kimiko had, as it could fry the V out of his blood.

Despite being overwhelmed, Homelander tried to fly away using his superhuman abilities, but failed, being pulled to the ground by their combined effort. Fans also pointed out discrepancies in the power of his lasers, with him being seemingly weaker in some scenes. These inconsistencies may have been due to power scaling, adjusted to make the Boys more competitive. The titular team was supposed to face off with a more powerful villain, but these flaws in scaling tarnished the tension.

The finale also showcased Homelander's ability to fly short distances with someone held on him, unlike in his previous fights





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