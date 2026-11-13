WQXR’s Holiday Show

Put some jingle in your kringle and join us in the Greene Space for an afternoon of music and merriment.

Put some jingle in your kringle and join us in the Greene Space for an afternoon of music and merriment. The WQXR hosts will introduce a variety of musical guests to celebrate the season.

Performers include violinist Rachel Barton Pine; guitarist Jason Vieaux;with Eleanor Reissa & Frank London; members of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; and the Abyssinian Baptist Church Choir. Celebrated American violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs with the world’s foremost orchestras, including the LA Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and many others. Her repertoire spans many centuries, and she frequently champions the work of contemporary composers. She’ll delight us with selections for the season.

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Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux is celebrated for his infallible technique and artistry. Gramophone magazine has praised him as being one of “the elite of today’s classical guitarists. ” Vieaux has performed with orchestras, chamber ensembles and in solo recitals around the world. Don’t fret - this guitarist will make the season merry and bright!

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with Eleanor Reissa & Frank London Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London teams up with special guest vocalist Eleanor Reissa forOrpheus Chamber OrchestraMembers of the much-loved, New York-based Orpheus Chamber Orchestra come to the Greene Space to celebrate the holiday with music for the season. Formed more than 50 years ago, this democratic, conductorless ensemble has performed throughout the world and right here at their NYC home - Carnegie Hall.

For more than 200 years, the Abyssinian Baptist Church has been a beacon of hope for Harlem and all of New York City. Founded in 1808, they are one of the oldest African-American Baptist churches in the United States. Their choir is one of the highlights of any service and they’ll bring their spirited voices to The Greene Space to celebrate the holidays.