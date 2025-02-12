Would You Trade Your Soul for a Chance at True Love? A Deliciously Dark Romance

Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel, *Would You Trade Your Soul for a Chance at True Love?*, follows Samantha Cooper, a pastry chef who makes a deal with a demon for six wishes. As their relationship unfolds, both Samantha and Daphne must confront their desires and the true cost of their bargain.

Maureen Lee Lenker is an award-winning journalist with over seven years of experience in the entertainment industry. She has written for Turner Classic Movies, Entertainment Weekly, and more. For the past six years, she has been covering film, TV, theater, music, and books at EW. She is the author of EW's quarterly romance review column, 'Hot Stuff,' and holds Master's degrees from both the University of Southern California and the University of Oxford.

Her debut novel, *Would You Trade Your Soul for a Chance at True Love?*, explores a unique romance between a pastry chef and a demon. The story follows Samantha Cooper, a talented pastry chef who finds herself unexpectedly single after her girlfriend calls off their engagement. While trying to salvage her life, she encounters Daphne, a captivating demon who offers her six wishes in exchange for her soul. Determined to win back her ex, Samantha decides to take Daphne up on her offer, but as they navigate their unconventional relationship, both Samantha and Daphne begin to question their initial motives. The novel delves into themes of love, loss, and the complexities of human relationships. It also explores the allure of forbidden romance and the consequences of making deals with the devil. With its intriguing premise and well-developed characters, *Would You Trade Your Soul for a Chance at True Love?* promises to be a captivating read for fans of paranormal romance and morally gray characters





Paranormal Romance Demon Romance Sapphic Romance Morally Gray Characters Forbidden Love

