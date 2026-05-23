Would You Like to Be a Tanuki? Teasers Fans' Promising Anime Adaptation

This latest anime project combines fantasy, emotional healing, and folklore-driven adventure in a heartwarming way.

Japanese mythology has always been one of anime’s richest storytelling foundations, and a newly announced series is already drawing comparisons to some of Studio Ghibli ’s most beloved films.

Would You Like to Be a Tanuki? has officially revealed its first teaser trailer, introducing viewers to a warm, whimsical world centered around the legendary shape-shifting tanuki creatures of Japanese folklore. Based on Tomo Nagawa’s manga Omae, Tanuki ni Narane--ka? , the upcoming television anime combines fantasy, emotional healing, and folklore-driven adventure in a way that feels tailor-made for fans of quieter, heartfelt anime.

With its painterly visuals and focus on rediscovering life’s meaning, the project already carries the same comforting atmosphere that helped make films like Pom Poko and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya enduring classics. Would You Like to Be a Tanuki? is Built Around Japan’s Famous Tanuki Legend





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