Worthington Resource Pantry marks 1-year anniversary at new Schrock Road location

A Worthington food pantry marked a milestone this week, celebrating one year in its new location along Schrock Road while continuing its mission to help feed pe

A Worthington food pantry marked a milestone this week, celebrating one year in its new location along Schrock Road while continuing its mission to help feed people in need.

The Worthington Resource Pantry has focused on giving shoppers more choice in what they take home.

“We want folks to be able to walk through and choose the items off the shelves that work for their families,” a pantry representative said. “We want them to have the same autonomy that you or I have when we're shopping at a regular grocery store. And I'm so glad that this space has opened up those opportunities.

” To recognize the one-year anniversary, the pantry handed out Dairy Queen Dilly Bars to shoppers, along with “summer fun kits” filled with items such as sidewalk chalk, bubbles and jump ropes. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.

Dublin neighbor reports postal carrier throwing packages, waits for answers from USPS A Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigFire crews battled a fire at an apartment complex on Columbus' west side Friday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the fA pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car and then run over by a second car that drove away on Barnett Road Thursday night.





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