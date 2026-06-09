‘Worth Every Penny’: Knicks Fans Have Zero Regrets Over Exorbitant NBA Finals Game 3 Ticket Prices

Ahead of the Knicks’ first home NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years, fans who shelled out thousands of dollars say they have no regrets.

Knicks fans interviewed by Sports Illustrated at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden say they don’t regret the thousands of dollars they laid out for tickets.

| Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images NEW YORK CITY — The Knicks’ playoff run to this point has been a joyful and largely smooth ride for their legions of diehard fans. New York hasn’t seen a loss since April and swept the last two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket before taking the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals against the Spurs in San Antonio.

For as much discussion the Knicks have sparked with their two-month run of outstanding basketball, there’s been just as much talk about the incomprehensibly high ticket prices to see them play at Madison Square Garden. MSG is one of the most famous venues in the world, located in the most expensive city in America, andSpurs vs. Knicks Live Updates, Scores From NBA Finals Game 3 Finals ticket prices rose to outrageous levels once the Knicks secured their spot.

After they stole two games on the road to come back home up 2–0? Those prices skyrocketed through the roof and into the stratosphere. Seats were soldafter practice on Sunday, telling reporters he thought the prices were “ridiculous” and pricing out the fans who have been waiting for this moment their entire lives.

Fans dealt with enhanced security measures and spent thousands of dollars for a single seat to Game 3 of the NBA Finals | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images “I told my dad, no matter what, I was going to this game. I was going to spend whatever,” Viraj from New Jersey says. He paid $5,000 for his ticket in the 400-level of MSG.

“And, actually, the view is better than I thought it would be. I’m happy. ”“We just got here last night,” he said.

“We came here around 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning. We paid about $3,500. I’ve always been a fan of the Knicks, and we had a really good opportunity to come up with some friends, so we decided we’d go ahead and come see the game. ”“A little bit,” he admitted.

“But, shoot, they went up a lot. So it doesn’t hurt so bad now. It’s awesome. I don’t regret it at all.

” Steve from Staten Island was one of the lucky few to be gifted tickets and didn’t have to pay a dime to get into MSG for Game 3. He explains he had several friends who had to pay anywhere from $5,000–$7,000 for a seat on Monday night.

“If you’re a diehard Knicks fan, I get it,” Steve said, his voice dripping with the iconic NYC accent. “Those are absurd prices, but I get it. You want to be here, root on your team. ”“Probably not,” he grins.

“But listen, you know, I salute all these true Knicks fans out here that are doing it. They’re showing up for their team. ” David from Oradell, N.J. says he bought his ticket for $4,500. It was not an easy decision, even if he’s thrilled with it as we speak.

“I’d say I opened up the screen, like the option to buy it and closed it three different times before I actually pressed purchase,” he said. “And then when I actually bought it, I was just ... I didn’t feel any regret. I was so happy I did.

I just saw Clyde Frazier. I got a picture with him. I’m having a blast. As long as we win, I think the price will be worth it.

” It’s a hefty sticker price but the sentiment was universal among all fans who spoke to SI: It was worth it. All of it.

“There was some small hesitation at the time we bought it,” Alex from Queens acknowledged; he and his best friend shelled out $4,000 apiece for two seats against the wall of the 400 section. “It was very expensive. But now, looking back, it was a great decision. We used to come to games growing up, starting with the ‘99 season, and now we’re back here 27 years later.

It’s just a big full circle moment for us.

“I think it’s worth it. Every penny, it’s gonna be worth it. Especially if we win. And we’re gonna win.

”Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead.

In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.





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