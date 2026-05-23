Worst towns to receive first-class post revealed: Royal Mail fails to hit targets in 124 postcodes

Royal Mail falls short in meeting its first-class delivery targets, with 77% of letters being delivered on time, leading to widespread criticism and concern from campaign groups. The firm also swears off targeted regions, as evidenced by an appalling 69.86% of letters in postcode area PA1 being delivered late.

The worst towns to receive first-class post have been revealed, with Royal Mail having failed to meet its first-class delivery targets in 124 postcode areas out of the UKs 124, despite the cost of a first-class stamp soaring from 76p in 2020 to £1.80 today.

The worst affected areas are Paisley near Glasgow, Blackburn and Burnley, Hull, Teesside, Stockport, Oxford, Ilford, Croydon, Newport and Maidstone. In total, Royal Mail managed to deliver just 77% of first-class post on time last year. The campaign group Silver Voices, directed by Dennis Reed, considers Royal Mail to be attempting to devalue its letter delivery service in the interests of parcels. They argue that high stamp prices and poor delivery performances will lead to the detriment of pensioners





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Postal Services Letters On Time Late Delivery Royal Mail Postal Services Letters On Time Late Delivery Campaign Pensioners Stamp Prices Poor Delivery Performances Jettisoning Letter Delivery Target Value Experimental Remove Regular Saturday Delivery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record Memorial Day traffic expected as drivers warned about worst times to travelA record 45 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Here are the worst and best times to hit the road.

Read more »

The ‘America-worst’ crowd cheers for China — but here’s what they forgetAccording to nearly every historical measure of power, the United States leads China by sizable margins — in wealth, economic output, fuel, food and military strength.

Read more »

USMNT’s Chris Richards likely to be OK for World Cup after serious injury scareChris Richards seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Read more »

Royal Mail Slammed By Committee Over Lackluster PerformanceA report by MPs into the postal service revealed Ofcom's failure to regulate Royal Mail effectively, with the regulator being dismissed by its chairman for not meeting the expected standards.

Read more »