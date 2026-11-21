This article ranks the most unwatchable thriller and biopic films of the 21st century, including Basic Instinct 2, Killing Me Softly, Gotti, and The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

The thriller genre dominates cinema history, offering audiences the visceral thrill of danger, betrayal, and deceit. While masterpieces in this category keep viewers on the edge of their seats until a cathartic reveal, this analysis identifies the most unworthy entries released since the year 2000. These films range from lazy erotic mysteries to offensive biopics, all sharing a common trait: they are strictly unwatchable despite their prominent casts.

Basic Instinct 2 Weak Sequel Plot

Sharon Stone returns as the murderous temptress Catherine Trammell in Basic Instinct 2, a 2006 release set in London. Scotland Yard suspects her when her latest boyfriend dies in a car crash. Court-appointed psychiatrist Michael Glass, played by David Morrisey, treats her for risk addiction while becoming trapped in her web of seduction. Unlike the original film, this sequel offers no redeeming qualities, featuring a weak plot and unconvincing performances that lack subtlety.

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Killing Me Softly Boring Mystery

Killing Me Softly, released in 2002, stars Heather Graham and Joseph Fiennes in a film described as one of the worst erotic thrillers of the century. Graham plays Alice, an American woman who marries Adam, a mysterious mountain climber. She soon suspects him of harming previous lovers, but the narrative remains nonsensical and boring. Director Chen Kaige's only English-language film fails to entertain, even as a so-bad-it-is-good experience, leaving talented actors stuck in mediocrity.

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Gotti Biopic Problematic Portrayal

John Travolta portrays gangster John Gotti in a 2018 biopic that is widely ridiculed for its dull pacing and heavy prosthetics. The film chronicles his rise with the Gambino crime family and his contentious relationships with wife Victoria, played by Kelly Preston, and son John Gotti Jr. Director Kevin Connolly struggles to maintain momentum, resulting in a movie that feels unintentionally ridiculous. The script attempts to glorify a problematic figure, making the film offensive and difficult to finish within the first thirty minutes.

Haunting of Sharon Tate Offensive Depiction

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, directed by Daniel Farrands and starring Hilary Duff, was released in 2019. The plot depicts Tate experiencing visions of her murder by the Manson Family in the days leading up to the tragedy. Co-starring Jonathan Bennett, the film is criticized for sacrificing decency for profit. It exploits real-world tragic circumstances, serving as an insult to Hollywood victim Sharon Tate and earning a reputation as a cheap, offensive production that should not have existed.