Worst Steamy Romance-Thrillers: The Boy Next Door and More Flops Ranked

Collider ranks the worst steamy romance-thrillers ever made, including The Boy Next Door, Body of Evidence, and Wild Orchid, highlighting their critical failures.

Collider has compiled a definitive list of the worst steamy romance-thrillers ever made, identifying films that failed to deliver on their promises of erotic thrills and compelling narratives. These movies, which emerged from a genre that saw its peak during the 1980s and early 1990s with hits like Body Heat and Fatal Attraction, are criticized for lacking any redeeming qualities.

While the genre enjoyed success with modern entries such as Fifty Shades of Grey and The Handmaiden, numerous imitators have attempted to capitalize on the trend with limited success. The selected films on this list either attempted to blend thrilling plots with arousing scenes or abandoned story structure entirely for gratuitous carnal desires, ultimately delivering far more hot air than actual steam.

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The Boy Next Door Critical Failure

The 2015 film The Boy Next Door, directed by Rob Cohen and starring Jennifer Lopez, represents a laughably corny attempt at erotically-charged thrills that fails in nearly every conceivable way. Lopez plays Claire Peterson, a high school literature teacher and caring mother to her son Kevin, played by Ian Nelson.

Claire is recently divorced from her cheating husband, Garrett Peterson, portrayed by John Corbett, leaving her in a vulnerable state. When 19-year-old Noah Sandborn, played by Ryan Guzman, moves in next door, Claire gives in to her primal desire and shares a night of passionate romance with the muscular bad boy.

The narrative quickly turns dark when Noah transforms from a charming neighbor into a deranged stalker intent on ruining Claire's life. The movie culminates in a ridiculous sequence involving a barn inferno and a reference to Chekhov's EpiPen, reflecting the film's borderline dumb nature.

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With a 12% Rotten Tomatoes score, The Boy Next Door strains credulity at every turn. Unlike guilty pleasure Lifetime thriller films, which do not pretend to be intellectually stimulating, this major studio release failed to captivate viewers despite its high-profile cast.

Madonna and Body of Evidence Debacle

Madonna's 1993 attempt at a steamy thriller, Body of Evidence, is widely regarded as a massive fail, although her talent as an entertainer remains undisputed. Directed by Uli Edel, the film suffers from borderline direction, rushed editing, and a screenplay by Brad Mirman that relies on clichés involving cocaine and sex.

Madonna plays Rebecca Carlson, an alluring woman who becomes involved with the older Andrew Marsh, played by Michael Forest. Rebecca uses her body as a weapon, engaging in BDSM activities that cause Andrew's heart to give out, effectively sexing him to death.

Rebecca faces legal consequences and seeks the help of her lawyer, Frank Dulaney, played by Willem Dafoe. In a desperate move to secure her exoneration, she sleeps with Dulaney, but the film introduces a wild twist that is described as dumb as dirt.

The film's finale is immensely unsatisfying, resulting in an 8% Rotten Tomatoes score. While Rebecca Carlson initially appears to be seeking Andrew Marsh's wealth, the complex motivations unravel poorly, leading to a critical reception that underscores the film's failure to balance drama with its erotic elements.

Wild Orchid Setting and Cast

Wild Orchid, released in 1989, was directed by Zalman King, who aimed to replicate the success of his earlier hit 9 1/2 Weeks. The film stars Mickey Rourke and supermodel Carré Otis in a lust-filled story set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a city known for its reputation as a hot destination in all definitions of the word.

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Carré Otis plays Emily Reed, a soft-spoken real estate lawyer who travels to Rio to close a major hotel acquisition deal for her client. She is accompanied by her co-worker, Claudia Dennis, played by Jacqueline Bisset, as they navigate the bustling environment of the Cidade Maravilhosa.

During her stay, Emily encounters James Wheeler, played by Mickey Rourke, a wealthy American who becomes the center of her emotional and romantic turmoil. The film attempts to tell a mismatched love story but is criticized as a cinematic abomination, earning a 10% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zalman King's effort to cash in on the buzz of steamy thrillers by casting Mickey Rourke again did not succeed internationally. The histrionic take on the romance failed to resonate with audiences or critics, marking it as one of the least successful entries in the sub-genre.

Genre Legacy and Imitator Failures

The steamy romance-thriller genre had a significant cultural impact during the 1980s and early 1990s, producing sultry hits that defined the era of sensual cinema. Films like Body Heat, Fatal Attraction, and Basic Instinct set the standard for the genre, blending suspense with eroticism.

However, the prevalence of the trend led to a wave of imitators, many of which struggled to find their own voice or appeal. The 50 Shades sequels are cited as an example of these later attempts that achieved limited success compared to the originals.

Collider's list highlights that while some modern films like Love and The Handmaiden found success, many others prioritized gratuitous content over narrative cohesion. This approach often alienated audiences who were looking for more than just visual stimulation.

The films included in this ranking, from The Boy Next Door to Wild Orchid, demonstrate the challenges of balancing erotic content with compelling storytelling. Their poor critical reception serves as a cautionary tale for filmmakers attempting to navigate this sensitive and complex genre.