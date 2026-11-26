Andoni Iraola is running out of options out wide following Wednesday’s victory over Club Brugge.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has revealed his optimism over the knee injury suffered by winger Víctor Muñoz in Wednesday’s 3–0 victory over Club Brugge, but did not know whether the Spain international will be back in time for this weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The summer signing was forced off shortly before halftime after suffering a knock to the knee. Muñoz was in significant pain as he left the field, sparking concerns that he may have suffered a serious injury. , although further scans will be needed to determine the severity of his injury.

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“That was the worst part of the game, definitely,” Iraola said of the injury to Muñoz. “Víctor was in a lot of pain when he left the pitch. He was a lot more positive after the game had finished. It was a knock to the knee.