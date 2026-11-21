Columnists and editors share the worst presents they have received, from an oversized oil-baron briefcase to a garden hose and a Prada phone that disappointed its recipient.

A group of writers and editors have shared personal accounts of the worst presents they have ever been given. Their stories, written in the first person, range from childhood embarrassments in the 1970s to festive gifts that caused real disappointment in romantic relationships and family households.

Vanessa Feltz, a contributor, recalls that in 1973 her uncle and aunt gave her a large black briefcase when she was 11 years old and four foot ten. She says the gift was so unsuitable for a secondary school pupil that she was mocked across surrounding schools, and she still blushes about it half a century later.

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Briefcases and Designer Phones Missed the Mark

Feltz explains that her classmates carried canvas tote bags or knapsacks, while she was given an executive-style briefcase. She begged her parents to spare her from packing her lunch in it, but they insisted she use the lavishly generous gift.

Jackie Annesley, an editor, was once given a black Prada phone that became obsolete almost instantly, and she returned it with profuse apologies. She notes that an unboxed LG Prada II from 2008 can now fetch up to £300 online, and she now wonders whether she should have kept it.

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Annesley also suggests that the sender might have chosen a Prada bag instead, a gift she believes no woman would decline.

Romantic Partners Gave Unwelcome Surprises

Liz Jones, a columnist, describes her first boyfriend, Mad Richard, presenting her with a petrol forecourt bunch of flowers containing gypsophila and a twig pencil. When she looked disappointed, he told her, 'You like the environment.'

Jones also recalls that her ex-husband gave her a random episode of The L Word on DVD, even though she was not a lesbian. Her late friend David gave her a wooden matchbox designed by David Linley that resembled a coffin.

Nicole Gray, interiors director, received a brooch shaped like Dorothy's ruby slippers from her now-husband for their first Christmas together. Gray says he knew The Wizard Of Oz was her favourite film, but she did not tell him the brooch was disappointing because the relationship was still new, and she still keeps it in her bedside drawer.

Dale Walker, art and production executive, says his partner gave him bright green and yellow Grinch socks last Christmas, which he describes as a particular low point since his partner works in fashion. Marianne Jones, features director, says her husband wrapped a huge box for her, only to reveal a garden strimmer that he called a joke present, with no serious present to accompany it.

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Christmas Presents Backfired at Home

Maddy Fletcher, books editor and senior features writer, recalls her father giving everyone in the family gigantic five-litre bottles of olive oil. Instead of carrying them to Christmas, he handed out envelopes containing printed black and white photographs of the bottles, marked 'IOU ONE OLIVE OIL', which the family was meant to collect from his house later.

Natasha Tomalin-Hall, creative director, recalls her uncle arriving at her mother's house on Christmas morning with bags of gifts that turned out to be toolbelts. He had run out of time to buy presents, so he bought a toolbelt for everyone, including her seven-year-old self and her 85-year-old grandmother, and none of them were wrapped.

Charlotte Cox, chief sub editor, admits she was responsible for a gifting mistake when she bought her elder sister a garden hose after asking their parents what she might need. Her sister spent all of Christmas Eve prodding the large, bulky parcel before tearing it open to reveal a hose with a ten-function spray nozzle.

Another contributor, who is married to a tax accountant, says her husband bought her a handheld Dyson vacuum cleaner after she mentioned in passing that she wanted one for her car and the stair carpet. She adds that in fairness to him, the previous Christmas present had been a trip to Rome.