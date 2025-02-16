World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Surprise Party

Charlie Mungin, a World War II veteran, turned 100 on Tuesday and was surprised by a birthday lunch with family and friends in Orange Park. The event celebrates his long life and service to his country.

Charlie Mungin, a World War II veteran, is celebrating his 100th birthday on Tuesday. Over the weekend, his family and friends surprised him with a birthday lunch in Orange Park . This heartwarming event highlights Mungin's long and impactful life, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans during World War II. Mungin's milestone birthday has brought joy and well wishes from loved ones, who gathered to celebrate this special occasion.

Although details about Mungin's service during World War II are not provided in the text, his advanced age and the recognition of his contributions as a veteran underscore his historical significance





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World War II Veteran Birthday Surprise Party Orange Park Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Two Parties and Shares Secrets to LongevityJohn Fife, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, recently celebrated his milestone birthday with two festive gatherings. During the celebrations, Fife reflected on his long life, sharing his secrets to longevity and his insights on the most significant technological advancements he's witnessed.

Read more »

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th BirthdayA World War II veteran in Gainesville, Georgia, was joined by loved ones to celebrate his 100th birthday on January 26. Alan Kinder served in Europe during the war as part of an artillery sound ranging battalion, identifying the location of enemy artillery for Allied forces. He later graduated from college and enjoyed a career as an engineer before settling back in Georgia. Kinder's grandson helped raise over $1,100 to buy him a comfortable sofa.

Read more »

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th BirthdayArmy veteran James Hennessee, born in 1925, reflects on his life's journey, including his experiences during segregation and his dedication to fighting for change through the NAACP. As he prepares to celebrate his 100th birthday, Hennessee shares stories of meeting President Roosevelt and his plans to dance the night away at his fiesta.

Read more »

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Surprise PartyCharlie Mungin, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday with a surprise lunch hosted by friends and family in Orange Park.

Read more »

World War II Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday with Surprise PartyA World War II veteran, Charlie Mungin, celebrates his 100th birthday with a surprise party thrown by family and friends in Orange Park.

Read more »

World War II Veteran's Remains Returned to Family After 80 YearsAfter 80 years, Staff Sergeant Yuen Hop's remains were returned to his family in San Francisco. Hop went missing in action during World War II in Germany and was recently identified.

Read more »