A World War II veteran, Charlie Mungin, celebrates his 100th birthday with a surprise party thrown by family and friends in Orange Park.

A World War II veteran named Charlie Mungin is celebrating his 100th birthday on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Mungin's family and friends surprised him with a birthday lunch in Orange Park . The exact details of the celebration, like the number of attendees or specific activities, weren't mentioned in the provided news text. This heartwarming event highlights the life of a centenarian who has lived through significant historical events, including the Second World War.

The text emphasizes the joy of family and friends coming together to honor Mungin on this milestone birthday.





