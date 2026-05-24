World War II Thriller 'Greyhound' Erases Pandemic Fade-Out Hype

Tom Hanks' efficient yet suspenseful World War II thriller, Greyhound, has found a massive audience on Apple TV, where it is still on top of the platform's favorite and biggest movies. Based on C.S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd, the film stars Hanks as Commander Krause, an American Navy officer in a dangerous Atlantic voyage full of scary underwater threats. Throughout the Battle of the Atlantic, Hanks and company try to avoid being hunted by the ever-present German U-boats, all while keeping themselves from exploding in the depths.

Once upon a time, Greyhound felt like one of those movies that appeared randomly during the pandemic and that might end up fading with time, like most things we all did during 2020 and 2021.

That clearly hasn’t happened, because Tom Hanks’ efficiently-made World War II thriller has found another tidal wave of attention on Apple TV, where it is among the platform’s biggest movies yet again. People can't get enough of it and now, with a sequel on the way, that timing is pretty great. Based on C.S.

Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, Greyhound stars Hanks as Commander Ernest Krause, a U.S. Navy officer who is leading an Allied convoy across the Atlantic while they're being hunted by German U-boats. The film then unfolds during the Battle of the Atlantic, where the threat isn't just in front of you but what’s also beneath you, hidden in the murky depths, and that gives the movie this constant sense of dread, because we never know when the film will explode without warning.

Greyhound stars Hanks (It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Commander Ernest Krause, Stephen Graham (The Irishman) as Charlie Cole, Rob Morgan (Don’t Look Up) as Cleveland, Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas) as Evelyn, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (A Man Called Otto) as Lopez, Karl Glusman (Civil War) as Eppstein, Tom Brittney (Make Me Famous) as Lieutenant Watson, Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why) as Wallace, and Chet Hanks (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) as Bushnell. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Survival Quiz Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive?

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