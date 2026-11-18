The World Uyghur Congress calls on APEC heads of state, including President Trump and leaders from Australia, Canada, and Japan, to confront alleged Uyghur genocide and forced labor in supply chains.

The World Uyghur Congress has issued a formal statement urging heads of state attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China to address the alleged ongoing genocide of Uyghurs. The organization asserts that the Chinese Communist Party has engaged in mass imprisonment, sterilization, and enslavement of Uyghurs since at least 2016. These accusations include claims of organ harvesting and other severe human rights violations that have drawn international scrutiny.

Summit Context and Attendees

China is currently hosting the APEC summit in Shenzhen, a major technology manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event, where he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday. This gathering brings together leaders from nations bordering the Pacific to discuss trade and economic cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

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Many prominent leaders are still en route or have yet to arrive as the summit progresses. President Xi Jinping has already begun greeting representatives from eastern Pacific countries, including Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. These nations have previously maintained strong trade ties with Beijing, particularly in sectors like copper mining and port infrastructure.

Allegations of Continued Repression

The World Uyghur Congress emphasizes that despite international pressure, the repression of Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in East Turkistan has not ceased. The organization cites nearly a decade of evidence, including confidential documents, eyewitness testimonies, and satellite imagery, to support claims of systematic oppression. Beijing has consistently denied these allegations, describing the facilities as vocational training centers aimed at providing employment.

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Advocates argue that while the visible presence of concentration camps may have diminished due to global shaming campaigns, the underlying abuses persist. The group reports that thousands of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz people remain forced to work in Chinese cotton fields and factories. The products manufactured under these conditions continue to flood international markets, raising concerns about complicity in forced labor practices.

Specific Calls to Action for Leaders

The World Uyghur Congress specifically targeted President Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The organization noted that Canada and Japan have taken proactive steps to condemn the genocide, while Japan maintains a largely hostile relationship with China. In contrast, the likelihood of Prime Ministers Carney and Albanese addressing the issue is viewed as slim due to their extensive prior ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

The group urged visiting leaders to demand an end to the Uyghur genocide during trade and investment discussions. They highlighted that China's recent Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which took effect in July, makes Mandarin the primary language of instruction in schools. UN experts have warned that this legislation further restricts the ability of Uyghurs to preserve their language, culture, and religious practices.

Impact on Global Supply Chains

The statement warns that the enslavement of Uyghurs in the manufacturing sector directly impacts the economies of trade partners. The World Uyghur Congress called on countries to challenge the presence of slave-made products in their supply chains. They also urged leaders to condemn transnational repression, where the Chinese government uses international assets to threaten and silence Uyghurs abroad who speak out about abuses.

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As the summit continues, the World Uyghur Congress maintains that leaders must address the genocide itself, demand the release of political prisoners, and hold China accountable for violations of sovereignty. The ongoing detention of Uyghurs and the lack of answers for families seeking their relatives remain central to the advocacy efforts. The organization insists that economic engagement with China must not come at the cost of enabling human rights atrocities.