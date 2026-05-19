World Trade Center Survivor Battles Autoimmune Disease

Jenn Ashcraft, a Red Cross volunteer who survived both World Trade Center terror attacks, is pleading for help after her body began turning on itself from an autoimmune condition. She has been battling health issues for decades and currently suffers from severe inflammation throughout her body and skull and constant physical pain.

A Red Cross volunteer who survived both World Trade Center terror attacks is pleading for help after her body began turning on itself from an autoimmune condition.

Jenn Ashcraft was at the World Trade Center in New York City on the afternoon of February 26, 1993, when a truck exploded beneath the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000. She survived this attack and moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she began volunteering for the American Red Cross. A decade later, on September 11, 2001, two planes crashed into the skyscrapers, ultimately bringing them down, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Ashcraft survived that attack as well. After the 9/11 attack, her list of conditions would grow even further. She was diagnosed with conversion syndrome, which caused disruptions in her brain signals, leading to the sudden loss of the use of her left leg and right arm and experiencing blackouts. Doctors diagnosed her with a serious autoimmune disease, leaving her with several severe symptoms.

She suffers from abnormal and speckled red blood cells, bleeding nail cuticles, bleeding hair follicles on her head, painful skin wounds that appear overnight, and severe inflammation throughout her body and skull. Ashcraft also endures constant and sometimes unbearable physical pain, post-traumatic stress injury, and damage to her retina and vision.

A GoFundMe set up in an effort to support Ashcraft throughout her journey to recovery, noted that she has been dealing with medical issues since the first terror attack on the World Trade Center in 1993. She has suffered a ruptured middle ear and a dislocated left jaw, which was later corrected through surgery. She has experienced severe electrical shock sensations traveling through her skull, arms, hands, and legs.

Her list of conditions would also include chronic ringing in her ears, blood cell abnormalities discovered in testing after the attack, and lasting emotional and psychological trauma





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