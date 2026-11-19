World shares are mixed and U.S. futures have edged higher ahead of Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering.

World shares were mixed and U.S. futures advanced Thursday as Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq with a blockbuster $81 billion offering.

The San Francisco-based company behind the Claude artificial-intelligence tool priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, higher than its earlier pricing range . Its trading debut is widely watched by investors looking for signs of where the AI boom may be going, and whether growth in adoption of the technology and massive AI spending can translate into sustained profitability for AI companies.

Also read Anthropic reportedly prices its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

Anthropic’s decision to go public also came at a time of market volatility and rising concerns over an AI slowdown, particularly following the Nvidia fallout and an expectation that the Democrats’ sweeping victory in the U.S. midterms could lead to greater regulation of the industry. In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 10,524.65. France's CAC 40 advanced 0.5% to 8,185.66, while Germany's DAX was 0.6% higher at 25,900.90.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% to 59,444.21. SoftBank Group, which invests heavily in AI , added 4.6%. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 2.8%, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings added 3.1%. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index gained 1.4% to 5,137.89.

Advertisement

Memory chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 3.4%, while Samsung Electronics was 1.1% higher. Taiwan’s Taiex dropped 4.4%, with its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 3.5%. AI-related stocks including semiconductor shares have been losing some steam over the past weeks in what some analysts called a share price correction following strong gains earlier in the year riding on the global AI frenzy. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up 2% to 22,841.62.

The Shanghai Composite index was 0.3% lower at 3,577.62. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1% to 8,730.40. India’s Sensex climbed 1%. On Wednesday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.2% .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. Nvidia was 2.9% lower following its latest quarterly earnings results announcement, the first after former CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang was ousted following his extramarital affair that raised U.S. national security concerns, even as the company logged stronger-than-expected revenue and profit. Now all eyes are on Anthropic on Thursday.

OpenAI , its main rival, is also expected to go public but said earlier this year it wasn't planning to do so before 2027. Significant growth is expected from growing AI adoption and from Anthropic’s “position at the frontier of model development, particularly in areas such as coding and cybersecurity,” Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said in a commentary.

Advertisement

However, Anthropic “will need to sustain rapid growth while managing the enormous cost of developing and running its models, and there is still considerable uncertainty around how the competitive landscape and economics of generative AI will evolve,” he added. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in September issued a warning over the risks that rapid AI developments could pose to humanity and called for an AI slowdown over safety needs. His call was echoed by AI leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

In commodities trading, oil prices were mostly stable. A recovery in global oil supply has eased some supply concerns surrounding the situation in the Middle East . But the U.S. and Iran have not yet reached a deal and Iran on Wednesday widened its attacks on Gulf neighbors, underscoring risks to the region's energy shipments. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.8% to $92.67 per barrel.

It was trading at roughly $72 a barrel before the war began in late February. Benchmark U.S. crude added 0.5% to $83.69 per barrel. The U.S. dollar rose to 159.83 Japanese yen from 159.35 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0997, up from $1.0975.