World's worst airports for missed connections revealed, with all US hubs ranked High Risk for FIFA World Cup 2026

AirAdvisor's Summer Connection Risk Index 2026 ranked major global hubs based on disruption risk caused by delays, cancellations, average delay duration, and total flight volume. The study revealed that the worst airports for missed connections are Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago O’Hare, New York JFK, and Miami International, all of which could negatively affect passengers travelling to match venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The world's worst airports for missed connections have been revealed by AirAdvisor, where all four US hubs - Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago O’Hare, New York JFK, and Miami International - have been labelled as High Risk.

In their Summer Connection Risk Index 2026, these airports scored poorly on delays, cancellations, average delay duration, and total flight volume. Passengers travelling to match venues through these US airports have rights to compensation for missed connections under UK261, but taking the necessary steps to avoid issues is essential. Measures to protect against missed connections include adding a buffer beyond the airline minimum, requesting meals and accommodation during significant delays, and keeping all necessary boarding passes and receipts for evidence





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Airadvisor Summer Connection Risk Index 2026 Worst Airports Missed Connections Rights Compensation Buffer Meals Accommodation Boarding Passes Receipts

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