The sporting star was in a “deep, deep, dark hole.”

She was reportedly denied entry because of the size of her party and, in response, dumped water on the restaurant manager. The world’s top female tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, has revealed her brutal shock loss in the French Open made her contemplate quitting the sport.

Belarusian Sabalenka, 28, made the outburst after wasting a lead of a set and two breaks in a shocking 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 defeat to the 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. Asked about her thoughts and emotions during a post-match press conference, Sabalenka responded: “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now. But we’ll see.

We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally. ” Sabalenka added that, “mentally I got into a very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn’t get back on track. ” During the press conference, Sabalenka also stated, “What doesn’t kill you makes you strong.

At some point I will have to figure this out. ” She also joked about finding a rage room to vent her frustration after the loss.

“I wanna go to one of those rooms, go in and smash everything. Probably I will spend a whole day tomorrow. Maybe it will help, maybe not. ”.

The 85-year-old jazz legend had brain surgery after the incident and is reportedly being cared for by nurses “around the clock. ” After playing for seven years as part of the band on. He also spent more than 25 years as a member of the Nancy Wilson Trio. Williams is known for working with some of jazz’s biggest names, including Count Basie and Louis Armstrong.

Williams continued releasing music well into his 80s, including his 2024 album—and self-proclaimed best work—“The African Queen,” which he produced in memory of fellow jazz icon Horace Silver. Williams was battling dementia prior to his fall, but his wife, Jessica Williams, revealed that the tumble and subsequent surgery “greatly accelerated” the disease, making him unable to walk or talk. You’ve got the inspiration photos, you’ve run the numbers—the only thing left to do is pull the trigger.

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She was reportedly denied entry because of the size of her party and, in response, dumped water on the restaurant manager, broke multiple glasses, and tore the name tag off a cast member’s suit jacket. According to one of the involved employees, Varley grabbed the manager by the shoulders and “moved her approximately six steps.

” Another manager then intervened, at which point Varley allegedly threw three cups of water and ice and took the manager’s name tag before storming off. No one was injured in the incident, but Varley was charged with two counts of battery, robbery by snatching, and criminal mischief, according to her arrest affidavit. She has reportedly been issued a trespass warning by Disney, effectively banning her from its Orlando properties and parks.

Hawaiian Airlines airplanes sit idle on the runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to the business downturn caused by the coronavirus disease in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. April 28, 2020. Picture taken April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Garciathat beginning in July, most Main Cabin travelers flying between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland will no longer automatically receive complimentary meals.

Instead, passengers will be able to purchase pre-ordered dishes from a new chef-curated menu available up to two weeks before departure and as late as 20 hours before takeoff. To spearhead the overhaul, Hawaiian Airlines enlisted Maui-based chef Sheldon Simeon, who developed a menu featuring elevated local favorites including crispy mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, and corned beef hash with eggs.

The offerings will also include signature items inspired by Simeon’s restaurants, including his popular K mayo, teriyaki sauce, and banana bread syrup. The airline says the change was made with passengers’ preferences in mind.

“By moving to a pre-order model, we’re expanding beyond a single standard meal to offer a broader menu that reflects how our guests want to dine today,” Hawaii Marketing Managing Director Alisa Onishi said in a statement. Business Class and First Class menus are also being revamped, though complimentary snacks will remain available throughout flights.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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His family said he is an experienced hiker and was on a trip with loved ones when he went missing. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, said the family is “living in our own hell” and pleaded for the public’s help with locating him. She wrote on social media that her son may be “emotionally distressed” and said police, who have posted missing posters bearing his name and images, have confirmed that he had not been detained.

Higginbotham was last seen wearing a white “Save the Bees” T-shirt, lavender corduroy pants, and Adidas sneakers. He is said to have been carrying a tote bag featuring the outline of Alabama, where Auburn University is located. Loved ones say his location—tied to his cell phone—cut off after he exited a train in the area.star Duane Ollinger died at 68 after a battle with ALS, according to TMZ.

The former high-risk oil contractor was famous for his role on the Discovery Channel reality TV show, which premiered in 2021. The program follows him as he searches for Aztec gold beneath his 160-acre property at Blind Frog Ranch, discovering various caverns that offer hope for magnificent riches.

“Duane Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold on his property,” the show’s synopsis. “But with each step he takes closer to finding the treasure, the land seems to hold on tighter, stopping him in his tracks. ” Josh Feldman took over after Duane fell ill, assuming the lead role at the beginning of season six, which aired its first episode last week.

Ollinger’s son, Chad Ollinger, who also starred alongside his father on the reality TV show, waswith open murder last December after his cellmate was found dead from blunt force injuries during a stint in prison. In January, a Las Vegas judge ordered him to undergo treatment at a mental health facility after he was deemed legally incompetent.that took place at a New Orleans bar during a Mardi Gras party.

The Feb. 17 altercation involved three men at the city’s “R Bar,” with one man claiming he was punched by the actor, while the other claims he was head-butted. The “bar tussle,” as LaBeouf’s attorney Sarah Chervinsky called it, resulted in bar staff ordering the 39-year-old LaBeouf to leave. He is accused of calling the bar staff homophobic slurs in response—a meltdown that Jeffrey Damnit, one of the victims, captured on video and provided to police.

LaBeouf will spend two years on probation and attend alcohol abuse rehab, sensitivity training, and anger management classes as a result of his guilty plea. The incident was not LaBeouf’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he used a homophobic slur during an altercation with a New York police officer during a Broadway show.24 May 2026, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: An Airbus A320-200 of the airline Eurowings is approaching Stuttgart Airport.

Photo: Silas Stein/dpa A short flight from Greece to Germany on Saturday went awry when severe turbulence caused the plane to plunge mid-air, injuring five passengers and one flight attendant. The Eurowings flight departed from Rhodes Airport in Greece for Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany, carrying 157 passengers in the early morning hours of the weekend.

The frightening incident stemmed from the close proximity of the aircraft to the world’s largest double-decker passenger airliner, a Dubai-bound Emirates Airbus A380-800, which was flying 7.6 nautical miles ahead. Each aircraft generates what the FAAto as “wake turbulence”—essentially, tornado-like air currents that trail behind the plane whenever it produces lift.

The wake turbulence from the Emirates aircraft caused the smaller plane to begin falling at a rate of 3,000 feet per minute, even while maintaining more than the recommended 7 nautical miles of separation. The Eurowings flight regained control at about 36,000 feet, but not before five passengers were injured and a flight attendant was thrown against the cabin ceiling. The plane landed safely in Cologne, where all six injured flyers received immediate medical care, according to a Eurowings spokesperson.

The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told People that the incident will be investigated in cooperation with the appropriate authorities. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eurowings and Emirates for further comment.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity.

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A search for Vargas was launched by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and local police, and they ultimately discovered Vargas dead in the water, according to the wildlife commission.

“The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Aiden Vargas during this difficult time,” it said in a statement. Vargas’ death is the second as a result of lightning in 2026, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

Florida is by far the deadliest state for lightning fatalities, recording 99 lightning-related deaths since 2006—more than double the second-place Texas, which has recorded 42, and three times more than third-place Colorado, which has suffered 27 deaths-by-lightning in that period. , 55, in the Bahamas in April is being investigated as a “possible foreign murder of a U.S. national,” a U.S. official told CBS News.

This week, the U.S. Coast Guard cutterarrived in Marsh Harbour carrying specialized divers authorized by the Bahamian government to scour previously unsearched areas. Investigators are using GPS data recovered from an electronic device to look for new evidence, including Hooker’s body. A U.S. official told CBS News that the case had been probed for weeks as a possible foreign murder of a U.S. national.

“That investigative posture has remained consistent,’ the publication reported. New digital forensic evidence appears to conflict with the account given by Hooker’s husband, Brian Hooker, 59, who said rough waters knocked her from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime trip. The U.S. official previously said GPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s devices “showed movements that did not align with what he told investigators.

” A member of the initial search team said his story “didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. ” Brian Hooker has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.





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