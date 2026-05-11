World\'s Oldest Sweet Shop Still Thrives on Classics Despite Global Offering

The Oldest Sweet Shop, situated in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, first opened its doors 199 years ago. Today, the store is run by Ben Howie, 29, who sells candies from across the world and across different centuries but admits that the traditional hard-boiled sweets are by far their best sellers.

The owner of the world\'s oldest sweet shop has revealed that classics such as pear drops, bonbons, and humbugs are still his best sellers - despite selling candy from across the globe.

The Oldest Sweet Shop first opened its doors 199 years ago in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, and Ben Howie, 29, says Britain\'s taste for treats hasn\'t changed too much since. Hard-boiled sweets from the 1800s and 1900s like midget gems, cola cubs, and rhubarb and custards are still flying off the shelves, according to the young entrepreneur.

But Ben, who lives in Knaresborough and took over the store five years ago, admits that modern-day favorites such as Haribo gummy bears also continue to prove popular with his sweet-toothed customers





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Oldest Sweet Shop Ben Howie Traditional Sweets Modern-Day Sweets Haribo Gummy Bears

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