A Dutch OnlyFans model who once boasted she’s the “world’s most wanted girlfriend” is now back in her native Netherlands after spending 11 days holed up in ICE custody.

landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport Sunday morning following her stint at Newark’s Delaney Hall, where she was held for overstaying her visa, her mom “Vera is severely weakened by this and currently needs rest and time to recover physically and mentally,” her mom, Marianne Scholt, told the outlet.

The OnlyFans model was arrested on Nov. 11 after arriving in the New York area to film content with MMA fighters ahead of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden three days later. She says she was whisked to the detention facility in a blacked-out van with no explanation.

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However, it later emerged she had overstayed her visa after being “lawfully allowed to enter the with permission to stay for a temporary period” in August 2024, a Homeland Security repwas put under “removal proceedings” the following year before missing a court case that took place in May. It also emerged she’d previously been booted from the country after “attempting to illegally enter through George Bush Intercontinental Airport” in March 2019.

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Dijkmans called herself the “world’s most wanted girlfriend” in 2023 after she received 5,000 applications from men wanting to date her. She has not addressed her return home, and her Instagram bio still contains the hashtag Free Vera. Dijkmans’ family lamented the conditions she allegedly faced while holed up inside Delaney Hall – which was at the center of anti-ICE protests during the Memorial Day weekend over the alleged inhumane conditions detainees face.

“She is under terrible stress. So are we. We aren’t sleeping, and we hardly eat either. She isn’t eating at all,” she said before her daughter’s release. Jam Press/@veradijkmans