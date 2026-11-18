The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills opens to animals ahead of its official ceremony, connecting the Santa Monica Mountains for threatened mountain lions.

The world's largest wildlife crossing is now active in Agoura Hills, California, allowing animals to traverse one of the busiest freeways in the United States. Beth Pratt, president of the nonprofit Wildlife Crossing Fund, observed birdsong rising above the roar of traffic on the bridge spanning US Highway 101. The structure connects fragmented habitats in the Santa Monica Mountains, providing a critical safe passage for wildlife hemmed in by urban sprawl.

Animal Usage Precedes Official December Opening

The bridge has already seen wildlife use well before its scheduled public debut on December 2. Motion-sensor cameras detected a lone coyote crossing the 1,250-foot structure just two weeks prior, marking the first known mammal to use the facility safely. Days later, footage captured three juvenile coyotes playing beneath the ten-foot sound-dampening walls that line the span. Pratt noted that animals do not wait for ribbon-cutting ceremonies to utilize new pathways.

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Design Connects Protected Wildland Areas

The crossing consists of two sections stretching over the roadway and a feeder road, approximately thirty-five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its landscape has been planted with native vegetation to remain indistinguishable from the surrounding hillsides. Fencing along the freeway funnels animals directly toward the crossing, which spans the thirty-five-mile stretch where about three hundred thousand cars travel daily. The design aims to link Agoura Hills with nearby protected wildlands, including the Santa Monica Mountains.

Funding Sources and Budget Increases

The project cost one hundred fourteen million dollars, an increase from an initial estimate of ninety-two million dollars. Financing came from six thousand public donors, nonprofit grants, and state conservation funds. The late philanthropist Wallis Annenberg's foundation contributed twenty-five million dollars to the total budget. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was among the earliest donors when the funding drive launched ten years ago. Beth Pratt, who founded the Wildlife Crossing Fund, emphasized that the financial support demonstrated broad public commitment to conservation.

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Mountain Lions and the Legacy of P-22

The campaign to build the bridge was driven by the plight of mountain lions, a species listed as threatened in California. The star of the effort was P-22, a cougar that lived in Los Angeles' Griffith Park and became a symbol of the challenges facing isolated wild populations. P-22 died after likely being struck by a car, prompting a memorial service attended by thousands. Scientists tracked GPS-collared mountain lions over decades, finding that roadways confined them to small mountain ranges along the Malibu coast and Griffith Park.

Conservation Goals and Future Construction

A recent report from the University of California, Davis, indicates that seventy-eight mountain lions, or eighteen percent of the state's population, are killed by vehicles annually. Isolated pumas risk inbreeding and extinction due to concrete barriers and rat poison exposure. Mari Galloway, California program director for the nonprofit Wildlands Network, cited P-22's story as compelling evidence for the need for such infrastructure. The Wildlands Network is currently planning a wildlife bridge in the Mojave Desert for bighorn sheep. Wildlife crossings remain common in western Europe and Canada, but this project marks a significant step for California.