World's Largest Whale Graveyard Discovered in Deep Indian Ocean

Scientists have uncovered the largest, deepest, and oldest known whale graveyard in the southeastern Indian Ocean, revealing thriving communities of marine life on 5.3-million-year-old bones.

Scientists have discovered the world's largest known whale graveyard , an underwater necropolis spanning a vast area in the southeastern Indian Ocean 's Diamantina Fracture Zone. The site, located up to 23,000 feet (seven kilometers) below the surface, is also the deepest and oldest such find, with bones dating back 5.3 million years.

The discovery was made during multiple deep-sea submersible trips in 2023 using the Chinese submersible Fendouzhe, which recovered fossilized whale bones and mapped the extent of the graveyard. A whale's massive size and the unique chemistry of its bones create a unique ecosystem that supports vibrant communities of marine life long after its death. These underwater neighborhoods, sometimes called 'whale falls,' attract a myriad of creatures, from large predators to microscopic bacteria.

At this particular site, researchers observed life including jellyfish, tubeworms, brittle stars, sea cucumbers, squat lobsters, and saltwater clams thriving on and around the ancient bones. Many of these species are likely new to science, underscoring the biodiversity that can flourish in the deep ocean's extreme conditions. Several factors allowed these bones to be preserved for millions of years. Their density made them resistant to attacks from bone-eating worms, and their great depth protected them from being buried by sediment.

Additionally, the bones became coated with a thin layer of minerals from the surrounding seawater, which likely inhibited degradation. The area's V-shaped topography may have also funneled whale carcasses into this concentrated resting spot. Studying such whale graveyards provides crucial insights into how life adapts to environments characterized by perpetual darkness, immense pressure, and scarce food resources. The findings, published in the journal Nature, highlight the importance of deep-sea exploration.

As biologist Xikun Song from the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted, the remote nature of these sites makes them exceptionally difficult to locate. Paleontologist Stephen Godfrey, not involved in the research, emphasized the astounding potential number of specimens. Co-author Giovanni Bianucci from the University of Pisa explained that understanding these ecosystems helps scientists learn about life's resilience in extreme conditions.

The discovery not only expands knowledge of deep-sea biodiversity but also offers a window into evolutionary processes in some of Earth's most inaccessible habitats





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