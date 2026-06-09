World's Largest Curry House: The Royal Nawaab in Stockport

The Royal Nawaab, a massive pyramid-shaped building in Stockport, is the world's largest curry house, serving 2,000 customers nightly and attracting international visitors. Owner Mahboob Hussain invested £15 million to transform a derelict 1990s office block into a glittering destination, creating a Northern British success story featured in a Channel 4 documentary.

From a distance, the gleaming blue pyramid structure next to the M60 ring road on the edge of Stockport could easily be mistaken for a massive UFO that has landed and lost its way home.

However, this imposing, glittering edifice which dominates the skyline of the Greater Manchester town is in fact the world's largest curry house. The Royal Nawaab is a staggering culinary institution, employing 200 staff, serving approximately 2,000 customers each night, and consuming an astonishing 15,000 chillies every week. The term 'curry house' is a gross understatement for this palace-like venue, a description its owner, 71-year-old restaurateur Mahboob Hussain, prefers to call a 'destination'.

Indeed, curry aficionados travel from great distances to experience its upmarket all-you-can-eat buffet, priced at £31.99 per head. The buffet stretches 165 feet and features around 180 different dishes, presented in a seemingly endless line of steaming silver cauldrons.

Its fame is international; one couple made the journey from Australia after reading about it, another came from Norway, and even Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York and a noted food enthusiast, has contacted Mr. Hussain to express his desire to try the chicken biryani, promising to visit when next in the UK. This level of recognition makes it all the more disappointing that the locally elected Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who lives only 20 miles away, has not responded to several invitations from Hussain.

'It is disappointing. You'd think this is something Mr Burnham would be interested in,' remarks Hussain, especially as the restaurant, which has been featured in a new Channel 4 documentary, represents a significant Northern and British success story. Hussain, who immigrated from Pakistan to the UK at the age of 15, is driven by a desire to demonstrate that British manufacturing and production can still meet the highest standards.

'I wanted to prove a point that in this country we can still produce and manufacture to a high standard,' he states. The building itself has a fascinating history. Constructed in 1992 as part of an ambitious, albeit unrealised, plan for Stockport's own 'Valley of the Kings'-a complex of five pyramids-it stands alone today after the main contractor for the project went bankrupt. For five years it remained derelict, breeding local legends that it was haunted.

'No one would go near it,' recalls Hussain. When he acquired the property, it was essentially a shell, devoid of floors and walls, filled with wires and broken office furniture. The cleanup required labourers to fill 900 skips. Undeterred, Hussain invested £15 million to transform the blue glass pyramid into an opulent space reminiscent of a Dubai hotel, complete with marble floors, chandeliers, and a fountain.

'It was a humongous undertaking, a huge risk,' admits Bilal Jogi, the restaurant's marketing director-a role not typically associated with a curry house. The transformation occurred just after the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when the hospitality sector was struggling. The restaurant occupies the ground floor, while the floor above can host weddings for up to 1,200 guests, and the floor above that is dedicated to corporate events. A cigar lounge is also in the planning stages.

Hussain's gamble appears to be paying off. His experience in the buffet restaurant sector since the 1980s, starting in Bradford and later expanding to locations including the iconic Art Deco Hoover building in West London, has honed his shrewd business acumen. The dining area is vast, comparable in size to a football pitch, but is intelligently sectioned to avoid a canteen-like atmosphere. On a weekday just after 5pm, it is already bustling with families.

Service is a point of pride; despite the self-service buffet model, The Royal Nawaab maintains a waiter-to-table ratio of one server for every two or three tables, far exceeding the industry standard of one to six. The kitchen operation is equally impressive, featuring a 'theatre kitchen' with over 30 chefs in view, supported by an additional 65 chefs working behind the scenes.

Hussain, who beams with evident passion while touring the kitchen, expresses his enduring love for the industry: 'I love it here in the kitchen. I've never lost my love for this.





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Royal Nawaab Stockport Curry House Mahboob Hussain All-You-Can-Eat Buffet World's Largest Pyramid Building Manchester Hospitality Restaurant Buffet British Success Story Channel 4 Documentary

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