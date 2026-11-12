World's largest artificial reef: SS United States sinks near Florida

The historic SS United States has sunk off Florida's coast, beginning a new chapter as the world's largest artificial reef.

The historic SS United States sank off Florida's coast on Wednesday to become the world's largest artificial reef. The 1,000-foot ocean liner, launched in 1952, set a transatlantic speed record during its maiden voyage The $1 million reef project is expected to create a marine habitat and a new diving attraction in the Gulf of Mexico.

The historic SS United States sank off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Wednesday, marking the end of its 74-year journey and the beginning of a new role as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico. The nearly 1,000-foot-long vessel, once the fastest ocean liner in the world, will now rest on the seabed and provide a new habitat for marine life. The sinking operation began Wednesday afternoon, with the vessel deployed at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.

Also read SS United States Sunk off Florida Coast to Create World's Largest Artificial Reef

The process of flooding the ship started shortly before 5 p.m. After several hours, the ocean liner finally reached the seafloor at around 10 p.m. The ship will rest at a depth of approximately 180 feet, with its upper decks about 55 feet below the water’s surface. The site is expected to become a major diving destination and is being described as the world’s largest artificial reef.

Launched in 1952, the SS United States made history during its maiden voyage by setting a transatlantic speed record. The American-built ocean liner carried thousands of passengers across the Atlantic during its 17 years of service before being retired in 1969.remained docked in Philadelphia for decades. Several owners explored plans to preserve and restore the historic ship, but maintaining the aging vessel became increasingly expensive. In 2021, port authorities increased their daily dockage fee to $1,700.

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The non-profit SS United States Conservancy could no longer afford the growing costs, making it difficult to continue preservation efforts. Officials expect the structure to attract fish such as red snapper, grouper, amberjack, mackerel, and tuna. Its size and location could also make it an important attraction for recreational divers visiting Florida’s Gulf Coast. Before the sinking, Susan Gibbs, president and co-founder of the SS United States Conservancy, explained how the project would preserve part of the vessel’s legacy.

“She’s being reefed and will remain intact and will become a vibrant and dynamic marine habitat, so that, combined with the land-based museum and visitor experience, will honor her history in a deeply moving way. ”She recalled his deep attachment to the ship and how he followed its journeys across the Atlantic.

“His relationship with the ship was, I would say, a full-bore obsession. He would joke that he loved the SS United States a thousand times more than my grandmother. He would see the ship off every time she set sail for Europe, and be one of the first to greet her on her return. ” The ship’s transformation into an artificial reef will give it a new purpose after decades of uncertainty over its future.

A land-based museum and visitor experience are also planned to help preserve its history for future generations. A versatile writer, Sujita has worked with Mashable Middle East and News Daily 24. When she isn't writing, you can find her glued to the latest web series and movies.